Veteran of the Bay Area Navy removes the battle of Iwo Jima Vicious on its 75th anniversary – Up News Info San Francisco

ALAMEDA (KPIX 5) – 75 years ago, US forces launched a total assault on the Japanese island of Iwo Jima. It was one of the bloodiest battles in the Pacific Theater. On Sunday, two men from the Bay Area talked about what it was like for those who were there and what it meant for those who followed them to military service.

In February 1945, a young Navy signalman stationed aboard the USS Hornet aircraft carrier was transferred to a destroyer in the South Pacific. That was when he played his role in the story. Ralph Ivar Bertelsen of Alameda was only 17 years old and had six months of signal training when he arrived aboard the destroyer USS Moore.

"The next day they invaded Iwo Jima," Bertelsen said. "We were near the beach recovering pilots who had been shot down."

The fight was wild while the Marines struggled to settle on the rocky island. Bertelsen spent three days communicating with other ships using signal lights while taking the pilots out of the sea, and he didn't even realize that the equipment just above his head had been hit and damaged.

"I could see the place up there on top and there were people up there with rifles shooting at us," he said.

The "place up there,quot; was Mt. Suribachi, where the Japanese were buried and determined to fight to the death. The battle lasted 36 days.

"The people who were there had to dedicate themselves to what they were doing for their countries," Bertelsen said. "It was a total effort from both sides, the Japanese and the Americans."

When the Marines finally captured the top of the mountain and planted the flag, the winning photo of the Pulitzer Prize that was taken became a solemn symbol of the Marine Corp since then. Joe LoParo served in the Corps at the end of the Vietnam War, but struggled to find the words to describe the sacrifice of the nearly 7,000 who died in Iwo Jima.

"When people say thanks for being a veteran, I say that if you really want to thank a veteran, be the type of American worth dying for, because those are the guys that deserve it," LoParo said.

For many, Iwo Jima was a turning point in the war in the Pacific and provided one of the most recognizable images of the "Great Generation." As for Bertelsen, he remained in the army, served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam, and retired after 30 years of service as Commander of the US Navy. UU.

There are not many left to arrive at the beach that day, but, for those who have survived to this day, they have been invited to Washington to be part of a series of ceremonies that commemorate the anniversary.