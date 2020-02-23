Up News Info News Survey: in South Carolina, Biden's advantage is reduced, with Sanders and Steyer on his heels

The contest in South Carolina looks very different in its last week than last fall. Joe Biden (28%) only has a one-digit advantage with Bernie Sanders (23%) now just behind him. The race has been reduced considerably since the fall, when Biden led the field with a whopping 28 points. Support for the former vice president has been reduced by two digits as Sanders and businessman Tom Steyer have made progress. Steyer is at 18%.

This survey was completed before Sanders achieved a victory in the Nevada committees on Saturday night, although most South Carolina voters told us that Nevada's results would not affect them.

Although Biden continues to lead among African Americans, who make up the majority of the state's Democratic electorate, their support for black voters has declined 19 points since the fall.

Biden has also lost ground with white voters. He led the whites in November, but Sanders now.

Steyer has shot at the top level in this race with 18% of the vote, compared to 2% in November. Support for him has increased considerably among black voters.

Among the South Carolina Democrats who were contacted as part of the poll, three out of 10 voters who supported Biden in November have changed to another candidate; Half of them (15%) now support Steyer.

Defeating President Trump is the top priority for South Carolina Democrats, including black and white voters, but black voters express more confidence than white voters that Democrats will nominate someone who can really do that: 46% He is very confident, compared to only 19% of white voters.

Black voters choose Biden as the candidate with the best chance of beating Trump, while whites divide between Biden and Sanders.

Many black voters feel that Biden understands the needs and problems of black voters "a lot,quot;, more than any other candidate. Steyer and Sanders also do well to this extent. For most candidates, most black voters say they understand their concerns, at least some.

Buttigieg has not gained much traction with black voters since the fall, and only 13% say he understands much the needs and problems of black voters, much lower than current candidates. Buttigieg is getting 4% of the black vote now, compared to 2% in November. Warren and Klobuchar are also receiving single-digit support among black voters.

Biden's performance in the first Iowa competitions and New Hampshire It may be hurting him a little. Nearly four in 10 South Carolina Democrats (including most white voters) think that the results of those two races make it less likely to be the candidate. Among this group of voters, Sanders is the best option and the candidate they believe has the best chance of defeating Trump.

In the days before primary care, medical care is the main issue on which the Democrats of South Carolina want to hear (42%), followed by the economy and employment (30%) and weapons policy (12 %).

YouGov conducted this Up News Info News survey between February 20 and 22, 2020. A representative sample of 2,000 registered voters in South Carolina was selected, including 1,238 self-identified Democrats, as well as independents who plan to vote in the Democratic primary this year. . This sample was weighted according to gender, age, race and education according to voter registration lists and the current US Census Population Survey. UU., As well as the 2016 presidential vote. The margin of error is approximately 5.5 points.

