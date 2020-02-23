Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua & # 39; has to happen this year & # 39 ;, says Eddie Hearn

%MINIFYHTMLb270a8bc42a086da8bf2df35fb135cb511% %MINIFYHTMLb270a8bc42a086da8bf2df35fb135cb512%

Anthony Joshua promoter Eddie Hearn says that a unification fight between his fighter and Tyson Fury "has to happen this year,quot; after the latter produced a phenomenal performance to dethrone Deontay Wilder.

In a long-awaited rematch in Las Vegas, Fury knocked down the previously undefeated Wilder twice and won by TKO in the seventh round when the American's corner threw in the towel.

Fury now has the WBC heavyweight belt, just over four years after he sensationally defeated Wladimir Klitschko to become world champion for the first time.

WILDER-FURY 2: how Fury managed the beating

The other main belts in the division belong to Joshua, who avenged his defeat against Andy Ruiz Jr. in December, and Hearn feels that the two British must now meet in 2020.

Responding to a Twitter user who wrote: "It is not a possibility that Eddie Hearn is letting Joshua be close to Tyson now," replied the promoter: "Of course it is! And AJ loves him very much … this fight is going to happen and it will have to happen this year! "

Of course, it's me! And AJ loves him very much … this fight is going to happen this year! – Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) February 23, 2020

Wilder now has 30 days to demand a third fight with Fury through a rematch clause, although the unilateral nature of Saturday's fight seems to reduce the chances of the two meeting again.

MONEY TALK: How much will Wilder, Fury earn for the fight?

In a follow-up tweet, Hearn suggested that Joshua now represented a much more attractive option for Fury, given that the winner would become the undisputed heavyweight champion in the world.

"A third party is not necessary, we go straight to it in the summer! # Undisputed," Hearn wrote, while the DAZN USA Twitter account shared a simulated image of Fury and Joshua together in the ring.

Reports in recent weeks have suggested that Joshua will return to the ring in June against Kubrat Pulev in a mandatory defense of the title.