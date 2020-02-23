Tyson Fury destroys Deontay Wilder in the rematch for the heavyweight title | News

Briton Tyson Fury delivered a dominant performance in his heavyweight championship fight with Deontay Wilder on Saturday, overwhelming his opponent to win a technical knockout victory in the seventh round in Las Vegas.

In the highly anticipated super fight rematch between the two titans, Fury took control at the end of the first round and never abandoned him, knocked Wilder down twice and bled him on the way to the referee stopping the fight in the seventh, where Wilder's corner threw in the towel.

Fury used his reach advantage to continually beat Wilder. He took full control in the third, where a right hand landed on Wilder's left ear to drop it on the canvas.

Tyson Fury, left, hits Deontay Wilder during his heavyweight fight for Wilder's WBC and Fury's linear heavyweight title (AFP)

Wilder never regained his legs or balance after that, staggering for the rest of the game.

Fury dropped Wilder again in the fifth with a blow to the body and then caught him in the corner with a flurry of punches in the seventh where he finished.

After the fight ended, Fury took the microphone in the ring and tried to get the crowd to sing along with American Pie.

"Even the biggest ones have lost and come back," said Wilder. "I have no excuses. This is what boxing is about in a big way & # 39; & # 39 ;.

The king has returned

Wilder, who at two meters high (six feet, seven inches) and 105 kg (231 pounds) was the smallest man in the ring of the British giant of 2.05 meters (six feet, nine inches), was receding the entire fight, trying to catch Fury entering with his right hand. But he was never able to launch it effectively and unable to deal with Fury's coup.

Two judges made Fury win each round, while the third gave Wilder a round. Fury had a point deducted for grabbing and pushing in the fifth round.

Tyson Fury during the walk before the fight (Steve Marcus / Reuters)

"He served and really showed the heart of a champion," said Fury.

"He is a warrior, he will return, he will be champion again. But the king has returned."

Fury had increased to 124 kg (273 pounds) for the rematch, promising to change tactics and become the great puncher.

He was true to his word, dominating early with a jab that stopped Wilder dry and then landed combinations on the head and body.

Fury (30-0-1, 21 KO) entered the ring held high on a throne with a crown on his head.

Then he lived up to his Gypsy King title, as he made an easy night against a fighter who had spent 12 years without losing as a professional.

Tyson Fury knocks down Deontay Wilder during the fight (Steve Marcus / Reuters)

For Wilder, it was an impressive end to an undefeated streak that had seen him knock out 41 of his 43 previous opponents.

But his devastating right hand was never a factor and Fury seemed to go through it. That was different from the first fight 14 months ago when Wilder knocked Fury down twice on his way to a draw.

The rematch attracted a crowd of 15,816 spectators who set a record of more than $ 17 million for the live gate and was expected to do well in the pay per view. Both fighters were guaranteed $ 5 million but could earn $ 40 million each.

It was the highest grossing live gate in Nevada's history for a heavyweight fight.