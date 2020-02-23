Tyson Fury chronology: how the gypsy king returned to the glory of heavyweights

Tyson Fury fulfilled a promise of fireworks in his defeat of Deontay Wilder when he completed one of the biggest changes in the long and illustrious history of boxing.

For the second time in his undefeated career, Fury is the heavyweight champion of the world after winning a stoppage in the seventh round over his longtime rival to win the WBC belt.

It marks an incredible change for Fury, who knocked down his opponent in the third and fifth round, given the turbulent moments he suffered after his first ascent to the top in November 2015.

We chronicle Fury's trip between his first heavyweight title win and a glorious return to the summit in Las Vegas on Saturday.

November 2015: fury shocks Klitschko and the world

Fury was typically impetuous in preparing for his heavyweight title showdown with Wladimir Klitschko over four years ago, but few predicted the surprise that would come. The Briton brilliantly surpassed Klitschko, who along with his brother Vitali had dominated the heavyweight scene for more than a decade, in Dusseldorf to win the WBA, WBO and IBF belts. It was Klitschko's first defeat in 11 years.

January 2016: Wilder and Fury face in Brooklyn

Fury, who had already been stripped of his IBF belt after agreeing to face Klitschko in a rematch instead of facing mandatory challenger Vyacheslav Glazkov, was present when WBC champion Wilder knocked out Artur Szpilka in Brooklyn. After the fight, Fury entered the ring and the two faced a heated exchange. Wilder would later say he wants to "really hurt,quot; Fury.

October 2016: Fury vacates belts after problematic year

It was a difficult 2016 for Fury, who faced accusations of homophobia and anti-Semitism after the controversial comments made earlier this year. Fury retired twice from the rematches scheduled with Klitschko in June and September, and announced his retirement in October on Twitter before reversing that decision three hours later. The United Kingdom anti-doping announced in August that Fury had been complying with a provisional ban on the "presence of a prohibited substance,quot;: he denied knowingly committed a doping violation and would then receive a two-year ban in December 2017. Emotional Fury opened in his battle against depression and the use of cocaine, before voluntarily vacating his belts of the WBO and the WBA.

October 2017: I'll be back for you!

Public appearances were limited for Fury in 2017, which had shot at 25 stones during his time outside the ring. But there were still many votes to return and dethrone Wilder and his domestic rival Anthony Joshua. In October of that year, Fury launched an Instagram post typically responding charismatically to Wilder's claim that he was "done." In a video that resurfaced after his amazing victory in Las Vegas, a smiling Fury said: "Great respect for giving me the motivation, for saying I can't do it and I'm done, I'll come back for you (Wilder), I'm going to keep the promise I did to you a few years ago. You know what I'm talking about. And I come back for the big, stiff man (Joshua), the man who fought with a dwarf … "

June 2018: the & # 39; Gypsy King & # 39;

After almost three years out of the ring, Fury finally backed into the square circle to achieve an easy victory over Sefer Seferi in Manchester. Two months later, after defeating Francesco Pianeta in points in Belfast, an appointment was confirmed with Wilder …

December 2018: controversy reigns in Los Angeles

Those who said that Fury had overcome his best moment and had chosen to fight Wilder too soon were forced to eat his words, as long-standing rivals finally faced each other in a highly successful fight in Los Angeles. Wilder twice sent his opponent to the canvas: the second fall followed by a remarkable recovery of Fury in the 12th round. Although spectacularly shot down, most experts agreed to Fury-controlled procedures with a deceptive and tactically clever demonstration and the announcement of a split decision raffle was contentious, to say the least.

October 2019: Fury, a & # 39; jewel in the crown & # 39; for WWE

Fury defeated Tom Schwarz in June 2019 and won a unanimous decision victory over Otto Wallin despite suffering an unpleasant cut in the right eye in the fight. In June, Fury announced that a rematch with Wilder would take place in February 2020. However, that prospect was parked at the moment, as Fury traded the boxing ring for the crazy world of WWE. After a couple of appearances on the star program of the Raw company, Fury fought the "monster among men,quot; Braun Strowman in the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia, where he won by count.

February 2020: Fury reigns again with Vegas master class

The decision to separate from long-term coach Ben Davison just two months before his long-awaited rematch with Wilder raised his eyebrows and many concerns were expressed about the cut he suffered against Wallin. Talking about a knockout in the second round also seemed boastful, but Fury emphatically fulfilled his promise to win in style. Fury was the aggressor from the beginning and put Wilder on the canvas in the third and fifth round, before the American corner threw the towel in the seventh to complete one of the best returns that boxing, and in fact the sport I have never seen.