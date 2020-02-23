Two main stars leave Riverdale – Read their statements

The Riverdale family has become smaller. Two of the main cast members have announced that they will leave the program that has been renewed for the fifth season.

Skeet Ulrich, who plays FP Jones, was the first to announce the sad news. His reasoning seems to be that he wants to work on other projects.

He told TV Line: "I am incredibly grateful for the friendships I have made in Riverdale, and I will miss seeing everyone on a daily basis. I am proud to have been part of such a talented group of people, in front of the camera and behind. But I have decided that it is time for me to continue exploring other creative opportunities. "

The actor will star in a Tom Hanks movie and a Quibi series.

After fans dedicated posts to him through the pages of Riverdale fans, he released another statement through Instagram.

‘I can't even begin to thank everyone for the unwavering support and love! It is remarkable and deeply appreciated. I may leave Riverdale, but my experience in the last four years will never leave my heart. A very special thanks to @writerras for giving me this opportunity. "

Not long after, Marisol Nichols, who plays Veronica Lodge's mother, told the same news media that she will also leave the CW series at the end of the fourth season.

‘I had an amazing time giving life to Hermione Lodge and working with my amazing cast, which became a family. We spend many wonderful moments together during the highest and lowest moments. We really have the best fans of all time. I'm looking forward to the next chapter and I'm excited about the future. "

There is no information available on whether or not you have new projects coming up.

Ad

How do you think the show will be without F.P and Hermoine?



Post views:

0 0