Try not to laugh while Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick take an improvisation class

A budding comedy legend?
In this exclusive glimpse of keeping up with the Kardashians& # 39; next season 18, Kim Kardashian Y Scott Disick stroll through the famous Los Angeles improvisation theater, The Groundlings.
Why? To try your luck in improvisation, of course.
While Kourtney KardashianThe ex is excited to learn the theatrical technique, the "shy,quot; founder of SKIMS is not so excited. It probably doesn't help that the KUWTK The stars hear a strong warming as they enter the building.
"People are getting serious," the Flip it like Disick jokes of stars.
"No, this is not my thing," says the mother of four children nervously.
After entering class, Kim makes it clear that she is "shy,quot; and that she is there just to support Scott. While the instructors explain that everything is done on the spot, they assure the stars of reality that improvisation can help to speak in public.
Although the duo is warned that "warm-ups are dumb," Kim struggles to commit to the activity and eventually withdraws completely.
"I will sit and support now,quot; Kanye westNotes from the wife as she left the stage. "Maybe I get hot and come back."
However, Scott seems to flourish in class while performing the "Panel of Experts,quot; alongside a Groundlings artist. According to the instructor, Scott must act as an expert on any random subject assigned to him, which turns out to be "the invention of the first shoe."
"You have this! I believe in you," Kim says in support of the audience.
In an impressive turn of events, Scott takes the stage with confidence and details how he invented the first shoe.
"Like the business, I turned the shoe into a sneaker," jokes Scott in a moment.
In fact, after some insinuations, Scott receives applause for his performance.
"That was like dripping like water," Scott's comrade praises.
Check out the fun adventure of Scott and Kim in the clip above!
keeping up with the Kardashians Spring 2020 returns, only in E!