Try not to laugh while Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick take an improvisation class

A budding comedy legend?

In this exclusive glimpse of keeping up with the Kardashians& # 39; next season 18, Kim Kardashian Y Scott Disick stroll through the famous Los Angeles improvisation theater, The Groundlings.

Why? To try your luck in improvisation, of course.

While Kourtney KardashianThe ex is excited to learn the theatrical technique, the "shy,quot; founder of SKIMS is not so excited. It probably doesn't help that the KUWTK The stars hear a strong warming as they enter the building.

"People are getting serious," the Flip it like Disick jokes of stars.

"No, this is not my thing," says the mother of four children nervously.

After entering class, Kim makes it clear that she is "shy,quot; and that she is there just to support Scott. While the instructors explain that everything is done on the spot, they assure the stars of reality that improvisation can help to speak in public.

Although the duo is warned that "warm-ups are dumb," Kim struggles to commit to the activity and eventually withdraws completely.

"I will sit and support now,quot; Kanye westNotes from the wife as she left the stage. "Maybe I get hot and come back."