Trump was furious because the coronavirus passengers were brought back to the US. UU.

WASHINGTON – President Trump was enraged that 14 US citizens who tested positive for coronavirus were allowed to return to the United States this week, two senior administration officials said. The decision had taken the president by surprise, a self-proclaimed "germphobe."
State Department officials decided to bring back the citizens, who had been quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, after consulting with a senior official of the Department of Health and Human Services. But officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention objected, worried that the passengers, among the hundreds of Americans who were evacuated from the ship, could transmit the virus. News organizations reported on the decision on Monday, and passengers arrived in the United States that day.
Trump, furious at not being informed about the Americans who tested positive, conveyed his anger to Alex M. Azar II, the secretary of health and human services, and other senior officials. They then alerted the White House interagency working group about the coronavirus, which Mr. Azar oversees. An official said Trump believes that closing borders to infected people is critical to keeping the country safe and wants to be seen as an adequate response.
The chief State Department official in the working group is Stephen E. Biegun, the Undersecretary of State.
During the early stages of a four-day trip to the West Coast this week to bolster his re-election effort, Trump paid close attention to the coverage of Fox News from the Diamond Princess that he played aboard the Air Force One.
The news of Trump's reaction had already begun to circulate among officials on Tuesday morning. The Washington Post and Politician first reported on Friday.
In 2014, during an Ebola crisis in Africa, Trump, who was a private citizen at the time, demanded that the Obama administration cancel flights and ban entry to the country to anyone infected with the virus, including American medical workers who had gone to Africa for help. "KEEP THEM OUT OF HERE!" He wrote in a July 31 tweet after learning that an American medical worker would be evacuated to Atlanta from Liberia.
"The United States cannot allow people infected with EBOLA to return," Trump said. wrote on Twitter the next dayHe added: "The people who go to faraway places to help are great, but they must suffer the consequences!"
There have been at least 634 infections and two deaths of the Diamond Princess, which Japanese officials kept isolated for two weeks in a port in Yokohama. That quarantine effort contributed to the rapid spread of the virus among passengers. The ship group is the largest concentration of coronavirus cases outside of China, which guarantees its own category in data compiled by the World Health Organization.
US officials began a complex evacuation procedure on Sunday night for 328 passengers aboard the Diamond Princess. All had been examined by American medical experts and showed no symptoms of coronavirus, Dr. William Walters, managing director of operational medicine at the State Department, and Dr. Robert Kadlec, assistant secretary of preparedness and response at the Department of Health and Human Services, he said Monday during a conference call with journalists.
But when those passengers were taken by bus to Haneda Airport in Tokyo early Monday, Japanese officials told their US counterparts that laboratory tests for 14 passengers had given positive results, Dr. Walters said. The tests had been carried out two or three days before, but US officials, believing that the timing of the results would be "unpredictable,quot; due to the volume of tests performed in Japan, began the evacuation without having all the results at hand.
American passengers who had already tested positive or had shown symptoms had been sent to hospitals in Japan, Dr. Walters said.
After learning that 14 passengers had tested positive, US officials decided that the entire group established to leave Japan should be treated according to the protocols that officials had developed for evacuees, said Dr. Walters. That meant continuing to transport those who had been positive, but isolating them, behind plastic sheets approximately 10 feet high, in the back of the two planes that took them back to the United States.
Dr. Walters said Monday that he and Dr. Kadlec reviewed the possible options after learning about the test results.
"Then the question was simply this: Are these evacuated?" Said Dr. Walters. “And we follow our protocol? And the answer to that was yes on both accounts.
Dr. Kadlec added: "We had additional experience and experienced eyes on these people and monitoring during the flight."
The planes landed at the Travis Air Force Base in California and at the Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. Most of the 14 passengers who had tested positive were transferred to Omaha for treatment and monitoring by experts from the University of Nebraska.
Since then, Japanese officials informed US officials that several other passengers among the 328 brought had also tested positive for coronaviruses. On Friday, US officials said At least 34 people within the United States have the virus, 18 of them from the Diamond Princess. The 34 cases have been related to trips abroad. There have still been no signs of the spread of the virus among communities in the United States.
The State Department closely monitors US citizens aboard the Westerdam cruise ship in Cambodia, as well as Americans who have landed and are in hotels in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia. Those Americans are expected to travel forward at some point. An 83-year-old American woman from the ship traveled to Malaysia and tested positive for coronavirus.
Dr. Walters said Monday that 92 US citizens were still aboard the Westerdam, while another 260 were in hotels in the Cambodian capital. About 300 US citizens had left the country, but "only after tests conducted by the government of the Cambodian Ministry of Health," he said.
When asked if the United States was planning to organize evacuation flights for hundreds of Americans in Cambodia or elsewhere, Dr. Walters did not offer a direct response. He said the State Department was "closely following,quot; the situation of US citizens in places where the coronavirus prevails and of citizens who "have difficulty returning to the United States due to disruptions in the international airline industry and flights, and so on. "
Separately, State Department officials say thousands of social media accounts linked to Russia are spreading misinformation about the coronavirus, including a conspiracy theory that the United States is behind the outbreak.
US monitors first identified the campaign in mid-January. Agence France-Presse He informed the assessment on Saturday.
"Russia's intention is to sow discord and undermine US institutions and alliances from within, including through covert and coercive campaigns of evil influence," said Philip T. Reeker, acting deputy secretary of state for Europe and Eurasia "By spreading disinformation about the coronavirus, Russian evil actors choose again to threaten public safety by distracting themselves from the global health response."
