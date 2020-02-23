Trump was furious because the coronavirus passengers were brought back to the US. UU.

WASHINGTON – President Trump was enraged that 14 US citizens who tested positive for coronavirus were allowed to return to the United States this week, two senior administration officials said. The decision had taken the president by surprise, a self-proclaimed "germphobe."

State Department officials decided to bring back the citizens, who had been quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, after consulting with a senior official of the Department of Health and Human Services. But officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention objected, worried that the passengers, among the hundreds of Americans who were evacuated from the ship, could transmit the virus. News organizations reported on the decision on Monday, and passengers arrived in the United States that day.

Trump, furious at not being informed about the Americans who tested positive, conveyed his anger to Alex M. Azar II, the secretary of health and human services, and other senior officials. They then alerted the White House interagency working group about the coronavirus, which Mr. Azar oversees. An official said Trump believes that closing borders to infected people is critical to keeping the country safe and wants to be seen as an adequate response.

The chief State Department official in the working group is Stephen E. Biegun, the Undersecretary of State.