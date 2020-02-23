Trump says he was not told that Russia was helping Sanders

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump said Sunday that he was never informed about Russian efforts to help Bernie Sanders win the Democratic presidential nomination and accused the Democratic president of the House Intelligence Committee of leaking electoral security information of a classified information session.

Sanders acknowledged Friday that US officials informed him last month about Russia's efforts to increase his chances of being the candidate against Trump in November.

"I read where Russia is helping Bernie Sanders," Trump told reporters before leaving on a trip to India. "Nobody told me. No one told me at all. No one informed me about that at all. … filtered it. "

He accused representative Adam Schiff of California, the chairman of the committee that played a leading role in Trump's accusation, of leaking information from a classified briefing.

"Schiff and his group leaked it to the newspapers and, as always," Trump said. “They should investigate Adam Schiff for filtering that information. I shouldn't be leaking information by intelligence. They should investigate Adam Schiff.

Schiff said Trump's accusation was false.

“Good deviation, Mr. President. But their false claims do not fool anyone, ”Schiff tweeted. "He thanked Russian help in 2016, tried to force Ukraine's help in 2019 and will not protect our elections in 2020."

Schiff also claimed that Trump "fired,quot; Joseph Maguire last week as acting national intelligence director to "inform Congress,quot; about Russia's electoral interference. "You have betrayed the United States. Again," Schiff tweeted.

An almost two-year investigation led by special lawyer Robert Mueller concluded that there was a sophisticated operation led by the Kremlin to sow division in the US. UU. And cancel the 2016 elections by using cyber attacks and social networks as weapons. Intelligence officials have warned that Russia is doing the same in 2020.

Conflicting reports emerged from the recent briefing behind closed doors that electoral security officials gave to the House committee on the interference of Russia and other nations in the 2020 campaign.

An intelligence official said lawmakers were not told that Russia was working to directly help Trump. But other people familiar with the meeting said they were told that the Kremlin was looking to help Trump's candidacy. People spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the classified briefing.

It is unclear whether committee members were also informed about Russian efforts to boost Sanders, a measure that could be seen as beneficial for Trump's re-election candidacy.

"I think it could be, you know, that the Democrats are treating Bernie Sanders very unfairly and I think it is a leak of Adam Schiff because they don't want Bernie Sanders to represent them," Trump told reporters in the South. Grass.

Trump's national security adviser said he has not seen intelligence to prove that Russia is interfering with the US presidential campaign in hopes of re-electing Trump.

"The national security adviser has quite good access to our intelligence," Robert O & # 39; Brien told ABC "This Week."

O'Brien said he had not seen intelligence or analysis to indicate that Russia was helping Trump and that they did not have high-level leaders in intelligence agencies either.

"All I know is that Republicans on the side of the House hearing were not happy with the hearing and said there was no intelligence to support what was said," said O & # 39; Brien. "But here's the deal: I don't even know if what was reported as said (by the informants) is true. You know that those are leaks that come out of that audience.

O'Brien also denied reports that Trump got angry when he was told about the briefing and that he confronted Maguire and later replaced him with the US ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell.

O & # 39; Brien said Trump was not mad at Maguire and would have liked Maguire to remain in government in a different role. He said that Maguire's time as interim director of national intelligence had ended in early March and that the White House needed an individual, someone who had already been confirmed by the Senate, to temporarily replace him.

"Ambassador Grenell is there for a temporary period of time," said O & # 39; Brien, adding that Trump was expected to announce a candidate to be quickly confirmed by the Senate as a full-time director. The president has said he is considering three or four candidates.