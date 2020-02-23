Toya Johnson's daughter, Reginae Carter poses in yellow lingerie and makes fans praise her appearance

Reginae Carter made many of her fans happy when she shared some new photos on her social media account. First, Nae boasts an impressive hairstyle that fans love, and secondly, she looks amazing in yellow lingerie, as you'll see below.

Nae fans loved how she looks with her hair like that, and many people also got excited about her extremely toned body.

Brielle Biermann commented: "Ok, I have to go to the gym with you!", And a follower said: "No, it's better," you've been showing. "

Someone said: "Look very pretty Nae, that you love this hair,quot;, and another follower published this: "Keep this hairstyle FOREVER, WRITE THIS IN YOU,quot;.

Another commentator told Nae: "I am trying to get fit and an evil like your sister," and someone else said: "You look older with your hair up … I should definitely go into that more."

A fan told Nae that she has been radiant since she and YFN Lucci broke up: ‘You shine differently when you let go of the toxic shit. I know Lucci is sick. "

Another commentator praised the new look of Nae and Toya's daughter: ‘this hair in you is super cute. @colormenae you look like a doll ".

Many fans told Nae that since she was single, she has been shining brighter than ever.

She left YFN Lucci in 2019 and, although her fans were terrified that she would return with him, she never did.

Not long ago, Nae shared some really precious tips for her fans these days.

"I pray that we all find peace and be the best version of ourselves." Nae subtitled his post.

His fans skipped the comments and told Nae that they completely agreed with what he had to say.



