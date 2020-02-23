Toya Johnson fans love how supportive she is with her friends – Check out the latest ladies she showed love to

Toya Johnson has always been popular for supporting her loved ones no matter what. He recently showed support to some of his friends again, and you can see his post below.

‘I had to go see the #setitoffplay to support my girls @keshiaknightpulliam @sosobrat and @thelilmoshow as they killed him! Be sure to go out and support the work when it comes to your city! It was really good! Good job, ladies! "# Setitofflive,quot;, Toya captioned his post.

Someone said, "I can't wait, my girls and I already got our tickets," and one follower posted this: "I wanted to go to Raleigh NC, but the tickets were too expensive."

Another commentator wrote: to @toyajohnson I love ❤️ your hair. You're beautiful, no matter what ’

Toya also shared some new photos to flaunt her great hairstyle and fans were really here for that.

A fan told him: "Your outfit and shoes," and a follower said: "Your hair is everything! I need to find this stylist in ATL!"

Someone else wrote: ‘Beautiful, I know Wayne will cry softly! He dropped the ball! "And a fan said:" Your hair is beautiful! Who did it ?? & # 39;

One commenter posted this: ‘I think your daughter @colormenae is crazy beautiful … when I level up in life I would like to marry her 😭. He is asking me for his blessings now for the following year fr.

A follower wrote: ‘@ Toya kk Class all day and she is free from drama, some of all women need to drink. Page of his book ".

Apart from this, Toya has been very busy with her. Weight no more movement.

She invited her fans to join her in the fight against obesity on March 28 at Oak Grove Park. There will take place another Weight no more event. Fans couldn't be more excited.



