Tori's spelling opens up about children who are bullied in emotional posts

In the publication of Saturday February 22 on the site to share photos, the star of & # 39; BH90210 & # 39; He talked about Liam, 12, and Stella, 11, faced bullying in their schools.

Tori SpellingChildren are apparently not free to be bullied. The "Beverly Hills, 90210"Alum recently brought to her Instagram account that two of her five children, whom she shares with her husband Dean McDermott, had gone through "so much bullying."

In Saturday's February 22 post on the photo-sharing site, Tori explained that Liam, 12, and Stella, 11, faced bullying in their schools. "My first two born … have suffered so much bullying that I can no longer share and express ourselves," so the actress began publishing.

"Stella is 11 years old. She was 1 in this picture. A little innocent being who only knew unconditional love, honesty, exploration and kindness. Her beautiful heart, full of hope. Between her senior year in her elementary school or the first year in his In this high school, this human has suffered enough intimidation throughout his life, "Tori explained with a picture of his daughter.

Tori went on to say that Stella allegedly acted as a "zero patient" and "she is playing the victim" at her old school in Encino. The school also told Tori that they were "talking to the parents of that stalker" and "he is trying to change." However, according to Tori, "He never did! He never had consequences for his actions towards my daughter and other children."

"This child's parents are on the school board. They give this school a lot of money. Financially, we can't either. So they won," Tori shared, adding that she and her husband later "moved the children to another school, "but that only made matters worse since Stella received comments about" her weight "and" sexual things. "

The boy was expelled but the damage has done it. "Now he has panic attacks and doesn't want to go back to school," Tori said of Stella. "This girl, 2 years ago, told me that she wanted to be President or work to empower women daily."

As for Liam, she said "she graduated from Encino last year, but not without the director telling us that she was & # 39; unmotivated & # 39; and lazy. The poor man thought about the way he was treated by she who was & # 39; stupid & # 39; ". Tori insisted that Liam is "a hilarious, intelligent, outgoing and creative guy."

Liam was also bullied at the same school as Stella, where he started his new high school. "He was bullied to the point that he developed strong headaches and stomach aches based on emotions. This school (which helped with Stella's situation) did not help with Liams," Tori explained. "He continued to be harassed so much that we had to leave. We doubt publishing this as celebrities, sometimes we are judged to have problems that others have."

Fans sent support messages in the comments section. "I'm very sorry, Tori. This is not right, no matter who you are or where your children go to school," said one, while another commented: "Broken hearts! Children should feel safe at school! Think about sharing with everyone! Us! "