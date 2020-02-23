Tori Spelling opens up about her children being bullied

Tori Spelling She says she is a "worried mom,quot; because of how much she and her husband's two elders Dean McDermottthe five children Stella11 and Liam, 12, have been bullied at school.

the Beverly Hills, 90210 Alum and former reality star detailed the extent of their suffering and how it affected their mental and physical health on their Instagram page on Saturday, along with a photo of the two when they were young children.

"My first two born … have suffered so much bullying that I can no longer share and express ourselves," Spelling wrote.

Stella, he said, "endured enough intimidation for a lifetime,quot; between his last year of elementary school and the first year of high school.

"At her old school in Encino, they told us she was acting like & # 39; Patient zero & # 39; and & # 39; she's playing the victim & # 39; and & # 39; we're talking to the parents of that bully & # 39; and & # 39; he is trying to change & # 39; ". He never did! Spelling wrote. "There were never consequences for their actions towards my daughter and other children. The parents of this child are on the school board. They give this school a lot of money. Financially, we can't either. Therefore, they won."

Spelling said they made Stella attend another school that "professed feelings and kindness as a priority," where "they harassed her so much (including comments about her weight and sexual things she said my daughter didn't even know)."