Tori Spelling opens up about her children being bullied

Tori Spelling She says she is a "worried mom,quot; because of how much she and her husband's two elders Dean McDermottthe five children Stella11 and Liam, 12, have been bullied at school.
the Beverly Hills, 90210 Alum and former reality star detailed the extent of their suffering and how it affected their mental and physical health on their Instagram page on Saturday, along with a photo of the two when they were young children.
"My first two born … have suffered so much bullying that I can no longer share and express ourselves," Spelling wrote.
Stella, he said, "endured enough intimidation for a lifetime,quot; between his last year of elementary school and the first year of high school.
"At her old school in Encino, they told us she was acting like & # 39; Patient zero & # 39; and & # 39; she's playing the victim & # 39; and & # 39; we're talking to the parents of that bully & # 39; and & # 39; he is trying to change & # 39; ". He never did! Spelling wrote. "There were never consequences for their actions towards my daughter and other children. The parents of this child are on the school board. They give this school a lot of money. Financially, we can't either. Therefore, they won."
Spelling said they made Stella attend another school that "professed feelings and kindness as a priority," where "they harassed her so much (including comments about her weight and sexual things she said my daughter didn't even know)."
"This school did the right thing and expelled the child, but the damage was already done," Spelling wrote. "Now she associates her education with boys who have been so horrible to her. She wanted to empower other girls and be a business leader. Now she has panic attacks and doesn't want to go back to school. This girl told her 2 years ago I wanted to be President or work to empower women daily. "
As for Liam, Spelling said he graduated from an elementary school in Encino last year, "but not without the principal telling us he was & # 39; unmotivated & # 39; and lazy."
"The poor man thought about the way he was treated by her that he was & # 39; stupid & # 39;" Spelling wrote. "Beyond the case. He's a hilarious, intelligent, outgoing and creative guy! Then, he started his new high school. The same school as Stella. He was bullied to the point that he developed severe headaches and emotional stomach aches. This school (which helped with Stella's situation) did not help with Liams. He continued to be bullied so much that we had to leave. "
"I doubted publishing this bc as celebrities, sometimes we are judged to have problems that others have #worriedmomma," he wrote.
Bullying has not been limited to schools. Strangers have occasionally felt free to hit the family on social media. Last year, McDermott visited Instagram to applaud the trolls who criticized the weight and clothing of children and Spellings.
"I am absolutely horrified and disgusted by the comments left about my children," he wrote. "Shame and bodily intimidation of my children? !! What happens to you?"
McDermott also responded to criticism for Spelling's sponsored publication that shows Stella and her sister Hattie, now 8 years old, eating strawberry yogurt muffins Little Bites.
"Hi everyone, I'm sick and tired, sick and tired, of all those who shot my wife Tori Spelling," McDermott said in a selfie video. "Just because she is a celebrity, they think they can say and do whatever they want. She posted about a snack. It's a snack, people. Have we not given our children a snack before? Cakes, cookies, whatever. It's a snack. "
