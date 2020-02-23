Togo's president, Gnassingbe, probably wins the fourth term | Togo News

%MINIFYHTMLc150a7c9ed5b97c132a24f6a3bf77e8a11% %MINIFYHTMLc150a7c9ed5b97c132a24f6a3bf77e8a12%

The votes are counted in the presidential elections of Togo.

After 15 years in power, President Faure Gnassingbe is expected to secure a fourth term, further extending his family's government, which has lasted more than half a century.

After changing the Constitution last year, another term could see him remain in power until 2030.

Ahmed Idris of Al Jazeera reports from Lomé, Togo.