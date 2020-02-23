Tiny Harris supports her "Big Daddy,quot; T.I. Following this achievement – See your photo

Tiny Harris is here for her husband's achievement these days. She shared a photo with T.I. and his daughter, Heiress Harris, of an important event during this Council managed to obtain an award. Check out his post below.

‘Congratulations to my Big Daddy @ troubleman31 to all other parties for winning a NAACP award for Rhythm & Flow! You did that! #RareMomentOfMeShowingTeeth #SmallFamilyAffair # NAACP2020 👑🥰🍾🙌🏽 ’Tiny captioned his post.

Someone said: "Tiny, you are so beautiful that I see why everyone wants to be like you." You are beautiful, "and someone else said:" People don't know how important it is for us as people to see successful black families build and stay together! It's always good to see congratulations to all of you "👑"

A follower sprouted over Tiny's makeup and said: ‘You should keep the MUA who did your makeup tonight! You look beautiful! "While another fan said:" It shouldn't be a weird time for you to show teeth … you have a beautiful smile! "

Someone else wrote: ‘Congratulations! Beautiful Fam! Tiny, you look awesome, "and a follower posted this:" Congratulations! "Show them pretty teeth for your boo @majorgirl."

A fan wrote: Felic Congratulations @ troubleman31 !! Beautiful Family, "and another sponsor posted this:" Beautiful @majorgirl, I love everything about you in the photo. "

A follower exclaimed when they realized what was different in the picture about Tiny: ‘I swear I was trying to figure out why you looked so different! It was the teeth! "

Speaking of Tip, he made many of his fans and followers very happy when he posted some very nice photos of his wife Tiny Harris.

‘Against wind and tide Tip Tip subtitled one of the posts he shared on his social media account.

The couple's fans are happy to see them together after all this time and the drama that was in their relationship.



