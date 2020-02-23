This is what you can expect from the Monday weather forecast.

%MINIFYHTMLa4a429743c5c0f7fb602f29f1924b6a111% %MINIFYHTMLa4a429743c5c0f7fb602f29f1924b6a112%

If the spring temperatures this weekend were not enough for you, prepare for an even warmer day on Monday.

The bright sun greets the beginning of the work week and high temperatures are expected to approach 60 degrees, that is, about 20 degrees above normal at the end of February. You will feel a little cooler along the south coast, but the highs will continue to reach 50.

Enjoy Monday because the weather will get cooler and wetter as the week progresses.

See what is happening with the Boston weather right now in our live update radar map.