This bird has been frozen for 46,000 years, and scientists found it – BGR

Finding fossils of creatures that lived millions of years ago is one thing, but some parts of our planet offer scientists the unique opportunity to discover ancient creatures that are essentially frozen in time. Siberia is one of those places, and researchers working in the region have discovered all kinds of animals that have remained frozen for tens of thousands of years before being discovered.

Recently, an incredibly well-preserved bird was found enclosed in a permafrost layer in northeastern Siberia. The scientists analyzed the remains of the bird and discovered that it was about 46,000 years old. The research was published in Communications Biology.

As CNN reports, the bird has been identified as a species of horned lark. By immersing themselves in the genetic information of the bird, scientists studying the remains have linked it to species of larks that still exist today, one of which is often found in northern Russia.

As you can imagine, finding such an intact specimen after almost 50,000 years locked in frozen ground is a rare occurrence, and gives scientists an exciting insight into what the planet was like during the Ice Age.

“The fact that such a small and fragile specimen was almost intact also suggests that the soil / mud must have been gradually deposited, or at least that the soil was relatively stable for the bird's carcass to be kept in a state very close to its time of death, "said Nicolas Dussex, lead author of the research, in a statement. In the future, scientists plan to delve into the bird's genome and paint a clearer picture of how it relates to modern species.

If this story sounds familiar, it is probably because a similar discovery was made at the end of 2019 in the same region. In November, a small puppy was found frozen in the ground in Siberia, and researchers believed he was around 18,000 years old.

Image source: Love Dalen / Communications Biology