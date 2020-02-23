They rescued a couple from Palo Alto in "Amazing Spirits,quot;, thanks to the search engines – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN RAFAEL (Up News Info SF) – The Marin County Sheriff's Office on Sunday issued a statement from the family of Carol Kiparsky and Ian Irwin, the Palo Alto couple rescued on Saturday after spending almost eight days stranded in dense vegetation in Marin County

“On behalf of Carol Kiparsky and Ian Irwin, we wanted to give everyone an update. Carol and Ian have an incredible spirit and have expressed their gratitude to all for the good wishes during their recovery. They are still hospitalized and are being monitored due to the extensive abrasions of the dense brush. They have an excellent group of professionals who supervise them in a local hospital.

“Carol and Ian have met with both the Marin County Sheriff's Office and members of the Search and Rescue Team. They will be eternally grateful for the hard work and dedication of all Search and Rescue volunteers and First Responders from across the Bay Area who searched for them every day.

“They hope to tell their story on time, but they ask for privacy until they are ready to tell the story of how they survived the seven unimaginable nights in the Inverness desert. Until you are ready to tell your story, respect the privacy of our family while working for your recovery.

“Thanks to everyone involved, we will be eternally grateful for the work they do.

"The Irwin and Kiparsky family,quot;

The sergeant of the sheriff's spokesman for Marin County. Brenton Schneider said Saturday that Irwin, 72, and Kiparsky, 77, probably survived the week drinking water from a puddle near where they were stranded.

They had not brought food, water or cell phones with them on their February 14 hike near their rental cabin.

The vegetation where they were was so thick that rescuers had to crawl to reach them, Schneider said.

The dense weed made it extremely difficult to transport the couple in any way other than by helicopter. The sonoma county sheriff's helicopter team took the two older adults out of the brush and took them to a nearby hospital.

Kiparsky and Irwin suffered mild hypothermia, Schneider said, as they had been dressed in relatively light clothing and had to endure overnight temperatures that submerged in the 1930s.

