The wildlife officials of N.H. they say watch over the most active bears

%MINIFYHTMLaefd6bcb58b2ea96556f955135344cfb11% %MINIFYHTMLaefd6bcb58b2ea96556f955135344cfb12%

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) – New Hampshire wildlife officials warn that bears are more active this winter due to the mild climate combined with limited snowfall.

New Hampshire Fishing and Hunting officials said bears are encouraged to stay active due to the amount of food available, WMUR-TV reported Friday. Bears usually hibernate from November to April, but in a mild winter that period can be shortened to December or January to March.

"Bears are not really true hibernators," said Daniel Bergeron of the New Hampshire Fish and Game. “Therefore, they can wake up and go back out and get food and come back in and take refuge for an extended period of time. So, just because they are up does not mean they are up forever. "

Vermont wildlife officials expressed similar concerns about the activity of bears earlier this month.

Wildlife officials in New Hampshire and Vermont have recommended moving any potential source of outdoor food to avoid attracting bears.