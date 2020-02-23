The television lifestyle and personality guru B. Smith passed away at age 70 after the battle against Alzheimer's disease

%MINIFYHTMLb0ef18347f8adb7bc58a5e0fbbf1220d11% %MINIFYHTMLb0ef18347f8adb7bc58a5e0fbbf1220d12%

Roommates, join us to send prayers to the family and fans of former model and television personality Barbara Smith, better known as B. Smith.

Her husband, Dan Gassy, ​​announced on Saturday night via Facebook that she had died at her home on Long Island after a battle of years with Alzheimer's disease, according to the Chicago Sun Times. B. Smith made his diagnosis of Alzheimer's public in 2014. He was 70 years old.

B. Smith's career began in the 1970s when he modeled, but was best known for being a lifestyle icon, presenting the kitchen and home decor series "B. Smith With Style,quot; at the beginning of the decade 2000. He also launched his own home collection at Bed Bath and Beyond in 2001, in addition to writing three home entertainment books.

Our thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones during this difficult time.