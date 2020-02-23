The state senator proposes a bill to convert the flood-prone highway 37 into a toll road – Up News Info San Francisco

NOVATO (Up News Info SF) – State Senator Bill Dodd, a Napa Democrat, said Friday he introduced legislation to form a toll authority that would raise money for flood-prone highway 37 improvements, a key connection that serves motorists in Sonoma, Napa, Marin and Solano counties.

Toll revenues would help leverage state and federal funds to complete a necessary overhaul of the highway that now sees 40,000 vehicles daily, Dodd said.

The number of vehicles on the road along the edge of St. Paul's Bay is expected to increase to 58,000 over the next 20 years, Dodd said.

Dodd said a recent study by the University of California found that rising sea levels will make the road impossible to use by the end of the century and that serious floods are expected annually in the coming decades. "If we don't act, traffic will increase. and rising sea levels will make a situation that is already bad simply passable. Without a dedicated source of income, the problem will not be solved in our lives, "Dodd said.

Details about the toll authority's proposal: the amount of the toll, the amount of revenue to be collected and where the tool booths would be located, will be developed during the legislative session and public hearings, Dodd said.

Possibilities include the construction of an elevated roadway between Sears Point and Vallejo. The road was flooded in Marin County at least twice last winter.

There are eight toll bridges in the Bay Area, including the Golden Gate Bridge.

Sonoma County Supervisor David Rabbitt, who is also the Chairman of State Route 37 Policy Committee composed of the four-county transportation authorities, said the toll proposal is "a big leap forward and a change of game,quot;.

The executive director of Sonoma Land Trust, Eamon O & # 39; Byrne, said that preserving the last expanse of wetlands in northern San Pablo Bay is crucial to safeguarding wildlife habitat and cushioning the impacts of rising levels. from sea.

