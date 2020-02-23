The socialists of Venezuela embrace business and become partners of a "parasite,quot;

CARACAS, Venezuela – As Venezuela sank deeper into the economic crisis in 2017 and its people were looking for a way out, a name still appeared: Lorenzo Mendoza.

The last name is universally known in Venezuela. Empresas Polar, the food conglomerate initiated by Mr. Mendoza's grandfather, had become the largest private company in the country. His cornmeal, used to make the national dish, was in every pantry, and his beer was a welcome part of social gatherings.

As President Nicolás Maduro's disastrous economic policies triggered food shortages and a refugee crisis, Mr. Mendoza emerged as an open critic of his administration and his persecution of the private sector.

Polished and eloquent, Mr. Mendoza also offered a stark contrast to the abrupt president. His popularity was such that pollsters measured him against Maduro in mock presidential clashes.