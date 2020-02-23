The socialists of Venezuela embrace business and become partners of a "parasite,quot;

CARACAS, Venezuela – As Venezuela sank deeper into the economic crisis in 2017 and its people were looking for a way out, a name still appeared: Lorenzo Mendoza.
The last name is universally known in Venezuela. Empresas Polar, the food conglomerate initiated by Mr. Mendoza's grandfather, had become the largest private company in the country. His cornmeal, used to make the national dish, was in every pantry, and his beer was a welcome part of social gatherings.
As President Nicolás Maduro's disastrous economic policies triggered food shortages and a refugee crisis, Mr. Mendoza emerged as an open critic of his administration and his persecution of the private sector.
Polished and eloquent, Mr. Mendoza also offered a stark contrast to the abrupt president. His popularity was such that pollsters measured him against Maduro in mock presidential clashes.
Then, suddenly, Mr. Mendoza disappeared from public view, and Mr. Maduro stopped calling him a "thief ", a,quot; parasite "and a,quot; traitor. "The government stopped harassing Polar with disruptive raids and, in time, began adopting the economic changes Mr. Mendoza had proposed, such as ending the crippling price controls .
The story behind the truce of Mendoza and Maduro, sealed at a previously uninformed meeting in mid-2018, describes the approach between the self-styled revolutionary government of Venezuela and the business class against which it waged war for almost two decades.
The improbable thaw has been the cornerstone of Venezuela's recent transformation of a country where the government closely controlled the economy and derived its legitimacy from the benefits it could offer its people, to a place governed by an autocrat willing to allow de facto capitalism. to prevent collapse and ensure its continuous control of power.
The surprising turn has barely solved the economic problems of Venezuela. But it has revived sectors of the economy, encouraged some investments and allowed Maduro to resist US sanctions and international isolation. And for entrepreneurs, the changes have meant going back to business.
"It is very difficult to explain that we are in a very bad economic situation, but that there is optimism," said Ricardo Cusanno, head of the largest industrial group in Venezuela, Fedecamaras. "Serious people, traditional people decide to continue investing."
As the powerful state firms in Venezuela stopped, Maduro's ministries have silently returned dozens of companies to private operators, including iconic hotels and sugar mills, which they had expropriated, according to a government adviser who helped draft the program.
The extensions of land expropriated by the predecessor and mentor of Maduro's fire brand, Hugo Chavez, of the landowning elites in the name of the "Bolivarian Revolution,quot; of the country are being rented to anyone willing to work on them. Raids in private companies have given way to cordial meetings between ministers and business leaders.
the The strict labor laws that had prohibited companies from firing anyone without government approval are now ignored, as the administration turns a blind eye to layoffs and dismantles unions. Byzantine trade restrictions were replaced by tax exemptions and export incentives.
Maduro's biggest concession was to put an end to the rigid currency controls that loomed over each economic transaction. Suddenly they were allowed to use dollars, Venezuelan businessmen imported supplies and paid better wages, partially offsetting the collapse of state production.
To be sure, after six years of incessant contraction, Venezuela is In the shadow of what it was, a bare extractive economy kept afloat by the reduction of oil exports, illegal gold trade and small-scale private initiative. With Maduro, the country has lost almost three quarters of its gross domestic product, and almost nine out of 10 Venezuelans struggle to meet their basic needs.
Nearly five million of the country's 30 million inhabitants have fled, depriving companies of customers and workers. And local officials continue to extort money from companies.
But the recent economic liberalization has created opportunities for companies capable of adapting to serve one in 10 Venezuelans with dollars to spare. The economy has shrunk a lot, said Cusanno of the industry group, but "the fact that it is still half alive is thanks to the private sector."
The employment relationship reached by the government and large companies is a surprising change after decades of tension.
In 2002, the president of the business group led a failed coup against Chavez. Later, the country's largest companies, including Polar, joined a 90-day national strike against him.
But Maduro's ability to crush the opposition and resist international pressure left Venezuelan business leaders with a crude option: adapt or leave. For its part, the government realized that it needed private capital to survive.
Mr. Mendoza's Polar has come to represent this accommodation.
The Mendoza family, which turned Polar from a small brewery in the 1940s into an omnipresent food conglomerate, has personified the traditional elites that Chávez promised to sweep when he took power in 1999.
Before the economic crisis, the company employed 34,000 people and claimed to produce 3.3 percent of the country's gross domestic product outside of oil. While Chávez bathed Venezuelans with the profits of the oil boom to build what he called "socialism of the 21st century," Polar's old-fashioned corporatism offered an alternative.
The company's generous benefits, which range from summer camps to school uniforms, had earned him the fierce loyalty of his workers and the admiration of most Venezuelans.
The charismatic Mr. Mendoza, 54, skillfully combined egalitarianism in the workshop with a separate elitism in his own social environment. Billionaire Mendozas had become the social royalty of Venezuela, bringing the country's elite together at parties that attracted 1,500 people to the family mansion.
For their supporters, Mendozas represented the opposite of the principles adopted by Maduro: they represented professionalism about improvisation, tradition about revolution.
Prolonged tensions between the company and the government became an open conflict when the economy went into recession in 2014. As revenues ran out, Maduro began accusing Mendoza, without evidence, of hoarding products and worsening shortages.
The threats were accompanied by increasing harassment. Tax inspectors constantly raided Polar's facilities, pro-government unions instigated labor unrest and security forces kidnapped their food trucks and detained their managers.
By 2017, Polar was about to declare bankruptcy. His food division was bleeding money because price controls forced him to sell products for a few cents. The beer division staggered over the loss of subsidized barley.
Under family pressure, Mendoza sought contact with Maduro's economic czar, Tareck El Aissami, a skilled business operator accused by the United States of drug trafficking, according to two people familiar with the talks.
Mr. Aissami, who has denied the drug charges, had long argued that the government had to abandon its Marxist dogma to ensure its survival. In it, Mr. Mendoza had found a sympathetic ear.
Mendoza's pleas culminated in a 2018 meeting with the powerful first lady of Venezuela, Cilia Flores, according to five people familiar with the meeting. The meeting produced an informal pact that has been maintained to date: Mr. Mendoza would leave the public stage and the government would stop harassing the company.
"The government was hitting them very hard," said Jhonny Magdaleno, a veteran union leader and retired Polar worker. "Then, he suddenly stopped."
Polar did not answer detailed questions for this article.
As Mr. El Aissami's economic reform accelerated over the past year, so did the thaw between Polar and the government.
Raids on its facilities ceased. And Mr. Maduro stopped talking about Polar and his companions, finding a new scapegoat in the United States.
The government stopped forcing Polar to deliver its products at reduced prices. Today, the government provides the main private producers with raw materials and negotiates food purchases in market terms, according to industry sources. The stores are full again, even if the products are out of reach of most Venezuelans.
Market conditions remain difficult for Polar. Many of its plants are closed or operate at a fraction of its capacity, and the company has laid off about 15,000 workers. The changes, however, have allowed it to reinvent itself as a smaller and more agile operator that focuses on the richest clients in Venezuela and balances the internal decline with foreign expansion.
The biggest changes have occurred in Polar's relationship with the staff. Gone are the legendary benefits that supported workers and their families from childhood to old age, even financing their funerals.
The company has suspended thousands of workers, with the consent of the government.
"They ignore the complaints, fire the troublemakers," said Magdaleno, the union leader. "They didn't used to do that before."
A union activist in Polar, Miguel Pirona, said he was suspended last March from his job in the industrial city of Valencia for protesting against profit cuts. Mr. Pirona said that when he gathered a group of workers outside the plant to protest, the soldiers dispersed them.
"Before they came to help," Pirona said of the government. "Now they come to threaten."
Despite the cuts, many workers remain committed to the company, which they say still offers the best manual jobs in the economy affected by the crisis. A worker at the flagship cornmeal plant earns about $ 50 per month, the equivalent of 20 times the minimum wage.
But maintaining that loyalty also means neglecting the idea of what the company was.
Darwin Carmona, 35, worked all his adult life at the Polar brewery in Caracas. He was suspended without pay in 2016, along with thousands of others, because the company said it had run out of raw materials.
After a court ruled in his favor, Carmona said the company reinstated him last February, only to suspend him again months later. When her newborn daughter fractured an elbow in December, she discovered that Polar's health insurance no longer covered her.
"When Chávez was alive, the laws were respected," Carmona said of Polar. Now, "the government allows them to do what they want."
Mariana Martínez and Isayen Herrera contributed reporting from Caracas, and Tibisay Romero from Valencia, Venezuela.