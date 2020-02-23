The search of the state of San Diego for a seed of the madness of March No. 1 is in danger; there is a great reason why

%MINIFYHTML3e19d0cfce77c0c1fa3a418e80a9e3e011% %MINIFYHTML3e19d0cfce77c0c1fa3a418e80a9e3e012%

The weight of perfection was never more evident than at the time when All-America candidate Malachi Flynn drove the basketball to the center of the lane as the last minute approached, where he discovered that there was less space available than he had planned .

It seemed like a routine play, found by a lone defender with many options in several directions. For a player of a team that had not lost even once this season, it was not.

UNLV's Jay Green stood firm. Flynn, bewildered, perhaps waiting for a dirty call, threw his arms forward and sent the ball to the bottom line.

The unbeaten record of the state of San Diego was not officially ruined for another 63 seconds, but that was the moment it became inevitable.

UNLV celebrated when it completed its 66-63 victory over the Aztecs, but it was nothing fancy. The Rebels had done what no one else could do, not Iowa, Creighton, BYU or anyone else in the Mountain West Conference, but Vegas was still just a game above .500.

It is the last fact that raises the most important question regarding this result: are the Aztecs still a number 1 seed?

They were the last team on the top line when the NCAA selection committee presented their annual support preview two weeks ago, so their position was insecure. They only had four Quad-1 wins. No other team on the top line of the most recent Sporting News group has so few.

Perfection was an important factor in its presence among the 1 seeds. With 26-1, they still have a better record and resume than 25-2 Dayton, but the other contestants have much more room to improve. The state of San Diego will probably remain in the same position, but control of that place will be in danger.

It is not easy to keep an undefeated record so deep in the season. The challenge grows exponentially every day that lasts.

Memphis managed to stay perfect until the last Saturday of February 2008, before Tennessee got the Tigers. Gonzaga was until the last day of the regular season in 2017, before BYU beat the Zags. The loss of the Aztecs came only three games before they ended. So close.

While Maryland (22-4) still has five Quad-1 games remaining and Duke visits the current Virginia national champion, SDSU has remaining games against Colorado State and Nevada, teams with a combined record of 33-20. It is not exactly discouraging. Which means they can win them all and continue to be approved.

It would be imprudent to say that there is no possibility of the Aztecs being approved. This is not an old year for the MWC, and that could damage your case because it has only provided a Quad-1 victory (a San Diego state victory over the state of Utah).

Their defeat was not sealed until the last seconds, but they spent more than four minutes without scoring after cutting the Vegas lead to 53-46 with 8:16 left, and they did so by stalling and alarm. They fired shots, overturned the ball and, at one point, committed a lane violation when UNLV missed a foul.

They looked like a team trying to stay undefeated instead of one trying to defeat Las Vegas. As a result, they did not achieve any.