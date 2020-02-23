The scholarship explodes for a possible adventure – Up News Info

Dear Amy: My wife and I are in a fellowship group with other families in our church. We meet to have dinner in a house every month and visit after church. The families: husbands / wives / children, are very close and adore.

Unfortunately, it seems that one of the husbands and one of the wives (not his own) seems to love each other too much. They always sit side by side at these dinners, and my wife and I have noticed some fun issues under the table.

The two will go to "wash the dishes,quot; while the remaining adults continue to enjoy the group conversation. All this happens with their present spouses.

We weren't sure that this behavior was obvious to anyone else, but my wife spoke privately with another wife, and she and her husband are sure that something is happening.

Our emotions range from sadness to disbelief and anger that we are somehow facilitating a possible adventure.

We don't want to talk to the two spouses on the sidelines, and we know that confronting one of the two on this possible issue will definitely put an end to the group. What should we do?

– Sad on Sundays

Dear sad: "Washing the dishes,quot; has a completely new meaning for me, now. Thanks for that.

Organizing your own business is an option. Otherwise, you are sharing your reactions with the wrong people. This has become an open secret and a source of gossip. You could talk to the directors involved (I guess the husband). You and your wife witnessed unpleasant behavior. Then you say: “Your behavior has been noticed and commented. I don't want to judge you personally, but … it seems you're heading towards some things that break the Commandments. I am telling you. I hate to see people get hurt. "

Yes, this could implode your group.

Dear Amy: I am a 65 year old retired woman. I live alone in a community of terraced houses.

