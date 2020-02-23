The scholarship explodes for a possible adventure – Up News Info

Dear Amy: My wife and I are in a fellowship group with other families in our church. We meet to have dinner in a house every month and visit after church. The families: husbands / wives / children, are very close and adore.

Unfortunately, it seems that one of the husbands and one of the wives (not his own) seems to love each other too much. They always sit side by side at these dinners, and my wife and I have noticed some fun issues under the table.

The two will go to "wash the dishes,quot; while the remaining adults continue to enjoy the group conversation. All this happens with their present spouses.

We weren't sure that this behavior was obvious to anyone else, but my wife spoke privately with another wife, and she and her husband are sure that something is happening.

Our emotions range from sadness to disbelief and anger that we are somehow facilitating a possible adventure.

We don't want to talk to the two spouses on the sidelines, and we know that confronting one of the two on this possible issue will definitely put an end to the group. What should we do?

– Sad on Sundays

Dear sad: "Washing the dishes,quot; has a completely new meaning for me, now. Thanks for that.

Organizing your own business is an option. Otherwise, you are sharing your reactions with the wrong people. This has become an open secret and a source of gossip. You could talk to the directors involved (I guess the husband). You and your wife witnessed unpleasant behavior. Then you say: “Your behavior has been noticed and commented. I don't want to judge you personally, but … it seems you're heading towards some things that break the Commandments. I am telling you. I hate to see people get hurt. "

Yes, this could implode your group.

Dear Amy: I am a 65 year old retired woman. I live alone in a community of terraced houses.

A few months ago, new neighbors moved. They are two married gay men, about 40 years old.

They showed up and invited me to their house for a barbecue in the yard the weekend after moving.

I was surprised that they invited me, because I thought they would think I was old or boring.

I went to his barbecue. I was very nervous, but I had a great time! They were lovely and fun, and I had a lot of fun.

In addition to greeting or greeting them occasionally, we have not spoken since. They seem to have people in their home almost every weekend, and they are very active, but they have never extended an invitation.

I don't want to invade your space or be the "nosy neighbor,quot;. I want to be in his company again, but I want him to be in his house.

I've always been shy, so I don't know how I should address this.

How should I get invited back?

– Nervous neighbor

Dear Nervous: Your new intelligent (and pleasant) neighbors have done the right thing by inviting you to their home shortly after moving. In a community of terraced houses, you are living nearby (possibly sharing a common wall) and demonstrating how they entertain each other. They have created trust, understanding and, yes, their burning desire to spend more social time with them.

Always and forever you must be authentically who you are, and you must read and respect the social signals they send.

It is likely that these gentlemen have a long-standing social circle. You may not be able to focus on him, but you could probably deepen your relationship beyond the occasional wave.

Even if you don't feel comfortable reciprocating these two to your own home, you should have thanked them for their hospitality by sending them a note and a small tab, maybe a plant for your garden.

To sow a friendship, you must first let your neighborhood flourish.

Dear Amy: I offer my perspective to "Desperate," who is looking for a rural lifestyle while her boyfriend wants to live in a city.

I was in the same position, except that I was the one who wanted city life.

My boyfriend won, we got married and we have lived in a small town hundreds of kilometers away from the cities.

44 years have passed, and not a day goes by that doesn't ask me "what would happen if,quot;.

– Field mouse

Dear Mouse: I hope "Desperate,quot; reads your answer.

