The reliability of new expensive voting machines is questioned – Up News Info

In the rush to replace unsafe and unreliable electronic voting machines after Russia's interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential race, state and local officials have rushed to acquire more reliable equipment for this year's elections, when the US intelligence agencies fear even worse problems.

But instead of choosing simple, hand-marked paper ballots that are more resistant to tampering because paper cannot be hacked, many opt for more expensive technology that computer security experts consider almost as risky as discredited electronic systems previously.

The machines, called ballot marking devices, have touch screens to record voter choice. Unlike machines with a touch screen, they print paper logs that are scanned by optical readers. South Carolina voters will use them in Saturday's primaries.

The most expensive solution available, are at least twice as expensive as the hand-marked paper ballot option. They have been vigorously promoted by the three suppliers of voting equipment that control 88 percent of the US market. UU.

Some of the most popular voting machines, made by industry leaders Election Systems & Software and Dominion Voting Systems, record the votes in barcodes that the human eye cannot decipher. Investigators say that is a problem: voters could end up with impressions that accurately spell the names of the candidates they chose, but, due to a hack, bar codes do not reflect those choices. Because bar codes are what is tabulated, voters would never know that their ballots benefited another candidate.

Even on machines that don't use bar codes, voters may not realize if a trick or programming error altered their choices. A University of Michigan study found that only 7 percent of participants in a simulated election notified election workers when the names on their printed receipts did not match the candidates they voted for.

ES,amp;S rejects those scenarios. Spokeswoman Katina Granger said the accuracy and safety of the company's ballot marking machines "have been tested through thousands of hours of testing and tens of thousands of successful elections." Dominion declined to comment for this story.

Nearly 1 in 5 U.S. voters UU. It will use ballot marking machines this year, compared to less than 2% in 2018, according to Verified Voting, which tracks voting technology.

Key counties in the crucial states of Pennsylvania, Ohio and North Carolina have purchased ticket marking machines. So they have counties in much of Texas, as well as in Los Angeles County in California and throughout Georgia, Delaware and South Carolina. Machine certification has often been simplified in the rush to install machines for presidential primaries.

Voting devices were not conceived as primary tools to cast votes, but as accessible options for people with disabilities.

Critics see them as vulnerable to piracy. At last year's DefCon hacker convention in Las Vegas, those jailed at the "Voting Village,quot; didn't take even eight hours to hack two older ballot marking devices.

Apart from manipulation, some of the new ballot marking machines have stumbled badly in the actual votes. That happened most dramatically in November when ES,amp;S frontline ExpressVote XL debuted in a Pennsylvania county.

Even without technical problems, new machines can lead to longer lines, which could reduce participation. Voters need more time to cast votes and high machine costs have led election officials to limit the amount they buy.

"There are a lot of reasons to reject today's ballot marking devices, except for the limited use as assistive devices for those who cannot mark a paper ballot," says Doug Jones, a computer scientist at the University of Iowa who co-authored the vote. history of technology "Broken Ballots,quot;. ‘

But election officials see voting devices as improvements over paperless touch screens, which were used by 27 percent of voters in 2018. They like them because touch screens are familiar to voters, they look and feel like what they have been using for almost two decades, and officials can use a voting method for everyone.

Michael Anderson, director of elections for Lebanon County in Pennsylvania, said "voters want it." The county offers voters hand and machine-marked ballots.

"When we give them a paper ballot, the first thing they tell us is:" We are going back in time, "he said.

The co-chair of the New York state election commission, Douglas Kellner, was one of the first critics of paperless electronic voting machines. But trust a ballot marking device, the Dominion ImageCast Evolution, certified for use in your state. He said that the integrated machine safeguards and security protocols make the Image Evolution trick "extraordinarily unlikely."

But Jones is among the experts who think that today's ballot marking devices undermine the very idea of ​​keeping a paper record that can be used in audits and counts. It is an idea backed by a report from the 2018 National Academies of Science that favors hand-marked paper ballots counted by optical scanners. About 70 percent of US voters used them in the last two presidential elections and will do so again in November.

One state, Colorado, is banning barcodes on voting machines with a ballot mark as of 2021.

Electoral administrators who reject hand-marked paper ballots as outdated, inconvenient or difficult to handle have few options beyond ballot marking devices. This is because the $ 300 million voting equipment and services industry is so insular and entrenched.

The industry faces virtually no federal regulation despite the fact that electoral technology was designated critical infrastructure in January 2017. Federal certification guidelines for the design of voting machines are 15 years old and are voluntary. Major suppliers have resisted publicly disclosing third-party penetration tests of their systems.

"It's a self-reinforcing system that keeps it frozen in a place in the past," said Eddie Pérez, former director of product development at Hart InterCivic, the voting equipment company No. 3, now with the OSET Institute, a non-profit organization Profit that promotes Reliable Voting Solutions. "They don't want to make any changes to the team unless it's absolutely necessary."

The Republican-controlled Senate has refused to accept bills that, among other things, would require verifiable paper registration by voters and would require post-bullet-proof audits. Republicans say the federal government should not affect the authority of states to oversee elections.

Northampton County, in the eastern tip of Pennsylvania, reflected the state's election in 2016 by voting for Donald Trump after electing Barack Obama twice. On the last day of the elections, it became the zero zone in the debate on voting devices.

The county's new ExpressVote XL failed twice.

First, a bad configuration of the programming prevented the votes cast for one of the three candidates in a career of judges from being registered in the bar codes used to count the vote. Only absentee ballot votes were registered for the candidate, said county executive Lamont McClure. The other problem was poorly calibrated touch screens, which can "flip,quot; the votes or simply make it difficult to vote for the desired candidate due to a defective screen alignment. They were in about a third of the 320 machines in the county, which cost taxpayers $ 8,250 each.

A surveyed judge called the touch screens "garbage." Some voters, in emails obtained by the AP in a request for public records, said their votes were assigned to the wrong candidates. Others worried about long lines in future elections.

Voters require triple the average time to navigate ES,amp;S ballot marking machines compared to filling out hand-marked ballots and passing them through scanners, according to state certification documents.

ES,amp;S said its employees had rejected the programming and had not performed the proper pre-election tests of the machines or had not properly trained the election workers, which would have detected the errors.

The election commissioners were furious, but they could not return the machines for a refund because they are designated persons.

"I feel like they played me," said Commissioner Maudeania Hornik at a December meeting with ES,amp;S representatives. He later told AP that he had voted for the devices believing they would be more convenient than hand-marked paper ballots, especially for the elderly.

"What worries us is, what happens next time if there is a programming error, or a trick or whatever, and it is done in a way that is not obvious?" said Daniel Lopresti, commissioner and computer scientist at the University of Lehigh.

The ES,amp;S electoral team has failed elsewhere. Defective software on ballot marking devices delayed the counting of votes in 13 hours in the largest county of Kansas during the governor's primary in August 2018. Another Johnson County, in Indiana, scrapped the computerized registration system of company voters after Election Day mistakes that same year caused long lines.

"I don't know if we have ever seen an electoral computer, a voting computer, whose software was performed at a high level," said Duncan Buell, a computer scientist at the University of South Carolina who has found errors in the results produced by ES,amp;S electronic voting machines.

Voting integrity activists have sued, seeking to avoid the subsequent use of the ExpressVote XL in Pennsylvania. Grassroots organizations, including the Common Cause, are struggling to avoid certification in the state of New York.

ES,amp;S defends the machine. In a December 12 filing in a lawsuit in Pennsylvania, company executive Dean Baumer said the ExpressVote XL had never been compromised and that machine violations "are a practical impossibility."

ES,amp;S pressed a lot in Pennsylvania for the ExpressVote XL, although not always legally.

After ES,amp;S won a $ 29 million contract in Philadelphia last year in a hurried acquisition, the city's controller investigated a bit. She determined that the ES,amp;S vice president of finance had not disclosed, in a mandatory campaign contribution form, the activities of consultants who spent more than $ 400,000, including the making of campaign contributions to two commissioners involved in the award of the contract. ES,amp;S agreed to pay a record fine of $ 2.9 million as a result. He said the executive's lack of disclosure was "involuntary."

The Philadelphia episode contradicts the claims of ES,amp;S officials, including CEO Tom Burt in January 8 testimony before a congressional committee, that the company makes no campaign contributions.

Public records show that ES,amp;S contributed $ 25,000 from 2014-2016 to the Republican State Leadership Committee that seeks republican control of state legislatures.

ES,amp;S has also paid for trips to Las Vegas from an "advisory board,quot; of senior election officials, including South Carolina, New York City and Dallas County, Texas, according to AP's shared records of a Freedom request. of information.

Philadelphia paid more than double for its ExpressVote XL machines per voter ($ 27) than what Allegheny County, home of Pittsburgh, disbursed ($ 12) for hand-marked paper ballots and scanners, more handicapped ballot markers, from the same seller.

The Allegheny County Board of Elections rejected ballot marking devices as too risky for everyone, except disabled voters. Its vice president, state judge Kathryn Hens-Greco, lamented during a September hearing that she had to grant ES,amp;S the county business at all given her behavior in Philadelphia and elsewhere.

But no other vendor offered a hand-marked option with sufficient flexibility of ticket configuration for the 130 municipalities in the county.

While cybersecurity risks cannot be eliminated, Hens-Greco said, the county would at least have "the ability to recover,quot; from any mischief: a trail of hand-marked ballots.