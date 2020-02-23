The relentless impulse of the world for coal energy | Fossil fuels

Global carbon dioxide emissions remained stable for the first time in three years in 2019. The International Energy Agency says it was thanks to a shift from coal energy to renewable energy in advanced economies.

The United Nations estimates that the world needs to reduce coal electricity by two-thirds in the next 10 years, to meet the objectives of the Paris climate change agreement.

%MINIFYHTML8f19e3a2663b6bb5442c3f10a34a525e11% %MINIFYHTML8f19e3a2663b6bb5442c3f10a34a525e12%

Despite that, our search for coal is relentless.

Endcoal.org data shows that more than $ 50 billion is being invested in coal projects worldwide.

Only China is contributing nearly $ 40 billion in financing projects from the United States to Australia.

And instead of reducing coal electricity, in the past two years, China has added 43 gigawatts of capacity, that is, the amount of energy produced by Germany's power generators.

Although Germany has said it would eliminate its coal power plants, it is spending more than $ 1 billion on projects in Greece and India.

Kai Niebert, president of the German League for the Protection of Nature, Animals and the Environment, tells Al Jazeera that we are in a "critical phase,quot; from a climate perspective.

"We are entering a new era in which renewable energy should be on the rise, but we are still subsidizing and financing the fossil sector."

Shipping: The invisible polluter

The shipping industry is often known as the invisible polluter.

About 90 percent of world trade is transported by sea with an estimated value of $ 4 billion in goods that move each year.

The European Union believes that if the industry is not controlled, it could contribute to one fifth of the emissions by 2050.

Shipping now accounts for about 3 percent of global emissions and, like the aviation industry, is not part of the Paris agreement.

"This pollution is occurring almost at the moment in the depths of the sea, far from the prying eyes of the public," explains Gavin Allwright, secretary of the International Windship Association.

But Allwright says that although shipping can be considered an invisible pollutant, it moves the majority of world trade and is probably the most efficient of all modes of transportation.

There are now initiatives underway, where batteries are being used to help power boats and wind power is being considered as an alternative.

Continuing to change an industry that invests hundreds of millions of dollars in each ship is literally like turning around a super oil tanker.

Source: Al Jazeera News