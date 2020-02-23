The Red Sox put Dustin Pedroia on the 60-day Injury List

Dustin Pedroia reportedly suffered another setback with his left knee ill in the offseason, and now he will spend at least part of the 2020 season on the disabled list.

%MINIFYHTMLc6f4b339ca7c66ec703ad52d19ccda2211% %MINIFYHTMLc6f4b339ca7c66ec703ad52d19ccda2212%

The Red Sox announced Sunday that they claimed right-hander Phillips Valdez of the Seattle Mariners exemptions. To make room for Valdez, they put Pedroia on the 60-day disabled list.

#Red Stockings He claimed RHP Phillips Valdez of the Seattle Mariners exemptions. Dustin Pedroia to the 60-day disabled list. – Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) February 23, 2020

The 16-year-old Red Sox veteran has played in just nine games in the last two seasons due to complications with his left knee, derived from the infamous fall of Manny Machado in April 2017.

Pedroia played in six games last April before returning to the disabled list for the rest of the season. Last week it was reported that second baseman was not going to inform spring training on time.