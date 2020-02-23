The president of South Korea increases the level of antivirus alert to & # 39; Red & # 39;

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – The president of South Korea said on Sunday he was putting his country on the highest alert for infectious diseases and ordered officials to take "unprecedented and powerful,quot; measures to combat a viral outbreak which has infected more than 600 people. in the country, mainly in the last days.

%MINIFYHTMLcfb25a9fe91389ac4ff7b2b5b7ac5c2311% %MINIFYHTMLcfb25a9fe91389ac4ff7b2b5b7ac5c2312%

China also reported hundreds more infections totaling approximately 77,000, and Iran increased its death toll from the virus to eight __ the highest number outside of China. While the number of patients worldwide is increasing, some virus groups have shown no link to China and experts struggle to track where those groups began.

The Iranian health ministry said there were now 43 confirmed cases in Iran, which did not report its first case of the virus until Wednesday.

In the region of Italy, in northern Lombardy, which includes the nation's financial capital, Milan, the governor announced Sunday that the number of confirmed cases in the region was 89. Italy now has 132 cases, including two deaths .

Venice, which is full of tourists for Carnival events, reported its first two cases, said the governor of Veneto, Luca Zaia, whose region includes the city of the lagoon. It was not immediately known if the two infected had participated in the carnival festivities.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said his government had decided to increase its antivirus alert level by a level to "Red,quot;, the highest level. The last step was taken in 2009 to protect against a new influenza outbreak that killed more than 260 people in South Korea. Under the highest alert level, authorities can order the temporary closure of schools and reduce the operation of public transport and flights to and from South Korea.

Moon's education minister Yoo Eun-hae said later Sunday that the new school year for kindergartens, elementary, middle and high schools in South Korea has been postponed for a week and will begin on March 9.

Moon said the outbreak "has reached a crucial point,quot; and that the next few days will be "critical." "We should not be subject to regulations and hesitate to take unprecedented powerful measures," he said.

South Korea announced 169 more cases of the new virus, raising the country's total to 602. The country also reported three more deaths, bringing its death toll to six.

Mainland China reported 648 new infections for a total of 76,936. The number of daily deaths decreased slightly to 97. In total, 2,442 people died in the country from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The number of new Chinese cases has decreased daily, but has remained below 1,000 during the last four days. However, several changes in the way infections are counted have made it difficult to draw conclusions from the figures.

The central Chinese city of Wuhan and other parts of Hubei Province, where the outbreak first arose in December, remain locked. More than 80% of the country's cases are in Hubei, where the death toll has also been higher than in the rest of the nation.

Most cases in South Korea have been reported in the fourth largest city in the country, Daegu, and its surroundings. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Korea, it has also been confirmed that some 320 cases have links to a branch of the local Shincheonji church in Daegu, which has become the largest group of viral infections in South Korea. .

Shincheonji, which has been seen as a cult movement by leading Christian organizations, tried to defend itself against the growing public anger directed at the church.

In a video statement posted on its website, church spokesman Simon Kim said Shincheonji has closed all of its 1,100 local churches and other facilities since one of its church members tested positive for the virus on February 18, the first patient in Daegu.

Earlier on Sunday, Daegu Mayor Kwon Yong-jin said there were concerns that the number of people infected in the city could see another massive increase because authorities were launching intensive exams of church members with symptoms related to the virus.

The Politburo of China, made up of senior officials of the ruling Communist Party, warned on Friday that, while the epidemic has been "contained preliminarily," the country has not yet seen a turning point.

Authorities said regular activities should resume gradually after the virus caused an extension of the Lunar New Year holiday last month. Many workplaces have opted for their employees to work remotely, and schools are teaching online.

In Beijing, most residential communities have implemented "closed management," which limits the number of people per household who can enter and leave using entry and exit cards and require those who have just returned to the Chinese capital to insulate in their homes for 14 days.

A group of infections from Beijing Fuxing Hospital was reported. The facility, which has 34 confirmed cases, has been closed to protect the surrounding community, a statement from Xicheng district authorities said.

More than 500 cases have also been found in prisons across the country.

Meanwhile, a diplomatic dispute broke out after Israel returned a plane from South Korea, underlining fear and tensions over the rapid spread outbreak.

A Korean Air flight with 188 passengers that landed at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport on Saturday night was taken by taxi from the assigned terminal, while authorities allowed only 11 Israelis to enter the country. The plane returned to South Korea with the rest of the passengers on Sunday, according to airline officials.

The Seoul Foreign Ministry said Sunday it was closely monitoring the incident and providing active consular assistance to South Koreans who were in Israel. He said he will evacuate South Korean tourists from Israel if necessary.

The Yonhap news agency cited that the South Korean Foreign Ministry registered a strong protest with the Israeli government. The ministry told Israel that excessive and unreasonable measures should not be taken against the citizens of South Korea, according to the report.

South Korea previously informed Israel that a group of tourists who traveled to Israel and the West Bank for a week this month tested positive for the virus upon returning home. Israeli and Palestinian health authorities asked people who were in close contact with tourists to quarantine.

South Korean health authorities said Sunday that 18 of the 39 South Koreans in the southeast region who had made a group pilgrimage to sites in Israel then tested positive for the virus. She said the other 21 were being tested. Forty-one Catholic churches in their neighborhoods held Sunday masses and other meetings.

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued additional travel warnings to South Korea and Japan due to the coronavirus, and the Ministry of Health orders Israelis to return from those countries to remain in quarantine, as previously ordered for those returning from Hong Kong, China, Macao, Thailand and Singapore.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will add additional restrictions on entry to Israel from other countries, including Australia and Japan.

Jordan said he was denying the entry of non-Jordanians from Iran and South Korea, in addition to a previous ban on those from China. Nationals arriving from these countries will be quarantined.

The center of Daegu was mostly deserted on Sunday, with shelves in some supermarkets and empty stores. Many restaurants, bars, real estate offices and tourism agencies closed when traffic decreased and people stayed at home, ordering food and supplies online.

Kim Mi-yeon, who opened his bakery in Daegu on Sunday despite concerns about the infection, said he only received a group of customers.

"I also worry about being infected, but I still opened my shop today for a living," he said by phone. "On weekends, I used to hire five part-time employees, but recently I told everyone not to come. How can I hire them when I have less than 10 clients per day?"

___

Associated Press writer Yanan Wang and researcher Henry Hou in Beijing and writers Frances D’Emilio in Rome, Ilan Ben Zion in Jerusalem and Fares Akram in Amman, Jordan, contributed to this report.