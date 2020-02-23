The One Tree Hill Cast Reunites: see all photos

Alexa, play "I don't want to be,quot;, for Gavin DeGraw.

It's been 8 years since the last episode of One tree hill cast and yet when the cast met on Saturday in Tree Hill, North Carolina, it was as if time had not passed. In photos shared by Hilarie Burton, almost all the stars of One tree hill The family hugged and rejoiced when they first met at one time.

%MINIFYHTMLd2fdbb78308b3d8a23b409b7156ebf7d13% %MINIFYHTMLd2fdbb78308b3d8a23b409b7156ebf7d14%

"I got a job when I was 20 years old that gave me some of the most important relationships and experiences of my life. I didn't take almost enough photos this weekend and I didn't get photographic evidence of everyone, but I love @ raenia23 at @fwbcharityevents for meeting us to all, "said the actress. "Thick and thin, our shared history has been a cornerstone in my life. I love you guys." While Bethany Joy Lenz Y Sophia Bushthey couldn't do it James Lafferty, Chad Michael Murray, Antwon Tanner, Jana Kramer, Stephen Colletti And so many more stars did.

%MINIFYHTMLd2fdbb78308b3d8a23b409b7156ebf7d15% %MINIFYHTMLd2fdbb78308b3d8a23b409b7156ebf7d16%

And in an adorable photo, Hilarie shared a "really special,quot; picture of her and some of the stars that were in the first episode of the series.