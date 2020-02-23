The newest US Air Force helicopter UU. Start testing – Defense Blog

The newest US Air Force helicopter The MH-139A Gray Wolf completed its first combined test flight here on February 11.

With a Boeing pilot in command, this test flight allowed the Air Force its first flight look at the capabilities of the aircraft. The flight also caused Major Zach Roycroft, 413th Flight Test Squadron, the program's main test pilot, to be the first Air Force pilot to fly the MH-139A.

"This first flight with Boeing was a critical step for the MH-139A program and allows us to establish a basis for government testing," Roycroft said.

Boeing conducted extensive flight tests on the MH-139A to meet the FAA requirements before the introduction of mixed Air Force contractors / crews. The MH-139A program should complete the initial military tests on land later this month.

"This flight represents a lot of work and we are very excited to see it happen," said Andrew Whitten, the flight manager MH-139, who was also on the flight.

Sargeant. Alex Graves, Global Attack Command of the Air Force Det. 7 special aviator mission, was also on board for the historical flight.

The MH-139A is configured to replace the former UH-1N "Huey,quot; Air Force fleet. The new helicopter closes the capacity gaps of the UH-1N in the areas of speed, range, resistance, payload and survivability in support of the ICBM command missions. Other mission capabilities include search and civil rescue, air transport support, missions of the National Capital Region, as well as support for schools and survival tests.