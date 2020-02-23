The most amazing celeb transformations of the week

Now let's get him out of the way: one of the world's most famous actors is shaking a mullet.
Sure, it's for a movie role, but still, a mullet is a mullet. That is just one of the amazing changes in the hair of celebrities that were reduced in this week's summary of the most amazing transformations, which also includes a former Grey's Anatomy star debuting a new dramatic hairstyle and Sharon osbourne changing their locks for the first time in more than 15 years. Plus, Justin Bieber He finally gave his fans what they wanted and headed to the razor to say goodbye to his & # 39; stache & # 39; in the headlines. RIP, Biebs facial hair.
In addition to some hair shakes, other celebrity transformations include drew Barrymore documenting the ongoing wellness trip and a sports legend that shows a possible new career as a rapper, making his official debut on the music scene this week.
So look at the most shocking celebrity changes of the week. Again: there is a mullet included …
drew Barrymore
In honor of Wellness Week, the dear star visited Instagram to greet her coach, founder of M / Body Marnie Alton, and to talk about the fitness trip he has been on. "When I told her that I wanted to transform my body to #SANTACLARITADIET, she helped me," Drew wrote about her friend and coach. "Every spring, when I started training to become #SHEILAHAMMOND, Marnie was the one who took me there. I lost 20 pounds and trained like a mother."
The next day, Drew talked about learning to accept his body and admitted that "the roller coaster of my body is a challenging but beautiful journey." He finished his post by saying, "NOW I have found that elusive B called BALANCE. 45! It only took me 45 years to find myself. Right where I am supposed to be. And it is not perfect. But it is me. And I want to share it with you."
And we're so glad you did it, Drew.
Sharon osbourne
After dying her hair for 18 years, The conversation The presenter debuted with a new look this week, with her colorist Jack Martin detailing the beautiful white / blond platinum look on Instagram.
"Sharon has 100% white hair and has dyed her hair once a week with vibrant dark red for the past 18 years," he wrote. "She explained to me that she wanted to make this transformation a long time ago, but every time she tries it ends in a disaster."
After spending years painting his hair red once a week, Jack explained that Sharon was "very tired,quot; of the process and more than ready for change. "It took me a total of 8 hours from beginning to end to take her to a platinum blonde so she doesn't have to commit to dyeing her hair once a week," he said.
Justin Bieber
After denying Bielebers battle cries that demanded that he shave his mustache for weeks, the "Yummy,quot; singer finally took off his razor, documenting the death of his stache on Instagram Stories before posting a shaved selfie on The main grid.
"I shaved. MUSTASHIO went on vacation, but will return in due time," he wrote, adding "Baby Face BIEB,quot; to the photo.
Possibly more excited than your fans? His wife Hailey Bieber, who commented, "yeeeeee,quot; with the heart-eyed emoji.
Matt Damon
Well, thanks to these photos from the set of the next superstar movie Last duel, now we have the answer of whether the Oscar winner is still hot with a mullet.
Instagram / Katherine Heigl
Katherine Heigl
The actress took Instagram to present her dramatic new hair change this week, showing her shorter and darker strands.
In a photo, the former Gray star showed the new look with an elegant and straight shake, while she changed the style in her next post that will surely relate to many.
"I literally have nothing to do or where to go today, but I was dying to play with my new haircut," he captioned the selfie. "… once everything was stylized and beautiful, I thought I should complete the look with a touch of lipstick … and base … and blush … and eyebrows … and eye shadow … Now I have nowhere to go. And I'll have to spend an additional 15 minutes washing all this tonight … I really didn't think about this. "
Dwyane Wade
After retiring from the NBA last year, the basketball icon is venturing into a new race: rapping!
The 38-year-old basketball icon made its official rap debut in Rick Ross& # 39; & # 39; Season Ticket Holder & # 39; & # 39 ;, a collaboration dedicated to his beloved Miami that fell this week, and of course, he had to shout at his wife Gabrielle Union in his lyrics.
"The ball is my passion, check my statistics if you ask me / Shawty checking my page, she follows my fashion / My life is a movie and Gab is the protagonist / She is as precious to me as the air I breathe."
