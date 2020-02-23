The most amazing celeb transformations of the week

Now let's get him out of the way: one of the world's most famous actors is shaking a mullet.

Sure, it's for a movie role, but still, a mullet is a mullet. That is just one of the amazing changes in the hair of celebrities that were reduced in this week's summary of the most amazing transformations, which also includes a former Grey's Anatomy star debuting a new dramatic hairstyle and Sharon osbourne changing their locks for the first time in more than 15 years. Plus, Justin Bieber He finally gave his fans what they wanted and headed to the razor to say goodbye to his & # 39; stache & # 39; in the headlines. RIP, Biebs facial hair.

In addition to some hair shakes, other celebrity transformations include drew Barrymore documenting the ongoing wellness trip and a sports legend that shows a possible new career as a rapper, making his official debut on the music scene this week.