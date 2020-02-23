The "Miracle on Ice,quot; team was honored in Las Vegas on its 40th anniversary – Up News Info

– In the middle of a weekend full of sports that included the heavyweight championship boxing match and a NASCAR race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, hockey fans remembered believing in miracles on Saturday night.

Before the game between Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers, members of the 1980 US Olympic team were honored, commemorating the 40th anniversary of the team's epic gold medal race in Lake Placid, New York.

"I think that as time went by, I had a greater appreciation for my good fortune that I had and for being able to form that team and how everything worked and that could be part of that," said John Harrington. "I think as the years go by it is humiliating to think that I was part of that." I feel humble because we still talk about it 40 years later and I was lucky to be part of that. "

The only missing players were Mark Johnson, who is head coach of the Wisconsin women's hockey team, Bob Suter, who died in 2014, and striker Mark Pavelich, who was jailed last year on assault charges and ruled mentally incompetent for to be judged. Coach Herb Brooks, who died in a car accident in 2003, also disappeared.

The ceremony, 40 years before the exact day of veteran broadcaster Al Michaels, asked the world: "Do you believe in miracles?" a two-day celebration culminated that included President Donald Trump presenting the team during a rally and a meeting with fans on Friday night.

"Relive the miracle," originally planned for the UNLV Thomas and Mack Center on Saturday afternoon, was canceled due to low ticket sales.

The agglomeration on Saturday welcomed Michaels and the former Olympians with enthusiasm and pride, offering them a big ovation and a thunderous "U-S-A!" they sing when they came out of the ice after Aleksander Barkov of Florida and Max Pacioretty of Las Vegas took the first ceremonial record of the US team captain. UU. Mike Eruzione

NHL Network analyst Brian Lawton, who became the first hockey player born in the USA. UU. Recruited for the first time in the NHL Entry Draft when he was led in 1983 by the Minnesota North Stars, he said that although the league was not similar to players born in the United States at the time, See the United States team reach Gold gave him great confidence that he could play at the next level.

"You could count the number of first-round picks that were Americans on the one hand back then," said Lawton, who remains the only hockey player in the US high school. UU. In being selected first in general, and one of the eight Americans who were first taken in general. “It was the game of Canada and only Canada, and I felt that my first years in the league. For me it was significantly important. He was not a great player in the NHL, but obviously, because no one else had done it before, I was the first American to choose first and all that, I hope he somehow helps other children along the way. "

Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon said that while it was a tremendous sporting story, one that was told in several movies, especially the 2004 movie "Miracle," it was the first disc drop for the evolution of hockey over Ice in the United States.

"It was the most important event in the growth of hockey in the United States," McCrimmon said. "When you compare the landscape of today's American players with what it would have been at that time, it is amazing how the sport has grown." I just think he was at the forefront of the tremendous growth of sport in the United States. "

