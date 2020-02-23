The man faces an assassination attempt by stabbing at his ex-girlfriend's house in Fairfield – Up News Info San Francisco

FAIRFIELD (Up News Info SF) – A 24-year-old man was booked early Saturday morning accused of attempted murder and robbery after breaking into his former girlfriend's Fairfield department and stabbing someone inside, police said.

Police credited a witness who called 9-1-1 early Saturday to help the main officers where Jacob Travis was.

Police said Travis broke into his ex-girlfriend's Gregory Street apartment around 11:15 p.m. Friday, and he fought with one of several people inside. Police said Travis stabbed that person several times; the victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment, and the victim is expected to recover completely.

A Fairfield resident called police at around 1 a.m. Saturday saying that Travis was near Pennsylvania Street and Tabor Avenue. Travis was soon located and arrested while trying to flee and hide from the officers, police said.

The police credited the caller, who provided updates to the police dispatcher as the main location of Travis, with the possibility of arrest.

Travis was admitted to the Solano County jail in Fairfield on suspicion of attempted murder and theft.

