The government & # 39; prohibits & # 39; the opening of new engineering universities for 2 years: everything you need to know

The first phase of JEE (Joint Entrance Exam) Main 2020 was held last month. The nationally competitive test is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to various undergraduate engineering and architecture courses, mainly at the National Institutes of Technology (NIT), the Indian Institute of Information Technology ( IIT) and other government-funded technical studies. institutes (GFTI). In another major development for engineering applicants in the country, the government banned the opening of any new engineering faculty in the country for the next two years before. In an announcement earlier this month, the Indian Technical Education Council (AICTE) said the application for new engineering universities will not be accepted until 2022. This is all you need to know. about this movement and more …