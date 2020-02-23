The fun side of corruption: a master class in Angolan satire | Angola

Angola became the center of interest of the world media last month, after the publication of the so-called "Luanda Leaks,quot;. Based on a treasure of leaked emails and other documents obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, the investigation revealed how Isabel dos Santos, daughter of former president, José Eduardo dos Santos, had exploited government resources and connections to build A billionaire. empire.

The fortune of the dos Santos family was already beginning to change. in the country of southern Africa after his patriarch resigned from the presidency in 2017, after 38 years in power.

His anointed successor, Joao Lourenco, belongs to the same party, the MPLA, which has ruled Angola since 1975, the year in which his cadres secured the independence of Portugal. But President Lourenco was soon deviating from the script of his predecessor, stripping the dos Santos clan of the control of several state-owned companies.

Some of the most visible changes that will take place under Lourenco have occurred in the Angolan media sector, which has long been subject to strong state control. Shortly after taking office, Lourenco invited journalists imprisoned by dos Santos to a press conference in which he paid tribute to his work and declared his commitment to press freedom. Since then, the signs have been encouraging. While the restrictive media laws passed by dos Santos have not been reversed, at least until now, local journalists and international press freedom groups note a growing tolerance for dissenting opinions in the Angolan public sphere.

In this climate, a particular form of dissension flourishes: satire. The use of humor as a mode of social and political criticism has deep roots in Angola: in the colonial era, for example, song lyrics commonly made fun of the Portuguese.

Listening post He spoke with two of the most successful satirists in the country, cartoonist Sergio Picarra and comedian Tiago Costa, about the role of humor as a form of political commentary and the changing state of press freedom in Angola.

"Satirize the rich, satirize the politicians, satirize the powerful: these are forms of social resistance to the aggressions we experience on a daily basis," says Picarra.

Picarra experienced the repression of the regime of two saints first hand: in 1997, he was fired by the state newspaper Jornal de Angola for a cartoon that was considered too critical of the government.

"Almost all media were controlled by the state: television, radio, newspapers," reflects Picarra. "It was a very difficult period. You had to find symbols, metaphors and characters to portray people and situations."

Tiago Costa, a comedian with a keen eye on Angola's political landscape, began his career towards the end of the era of dos Santos. For him, the change of presidents has had a dramatic effect.

"In the past, if you made fun of President José Eduardo, everyone would be against you," Costa recalls.

"Today, if you make fun of President Joao Lourenco, people know that's all: a joke.

While under two Santos, Costa's comedy was limited to YouTube and radio, it now has two television shows, Soup Saber and Goza & # 39; Aqui com Vida. The programs are broadcast on Vida TV, a station partly owned by Tchize dos Santos, one of the former president's daughters. But, in a sign of how far things have changed, that hasn't stopped Costa from mocking her in the air.

Picarra agrees that improvements in press freedom are undeniable. But there is, he emphasizes, still a long way to go. "It's not a full opening," he says. "The information that the public obtains is still highly controlled."

For Costa, satire has a role to play in pressing the political class towards greater responsibility and far from corruption: "Satire should force our politicians to recognize their mistakes and learn from them. It could help us avoid producing another Isabel two saints,quot;. if we succeed, it will be great. "

Produced by: Daniel Turi

Taxpayers:

Tiago Costa – Comedian and presenter, Soup Saber

Sergio Picarra – Cartoonist and creator, Mankiko

Source: Al Jazeera News