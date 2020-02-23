The fires are off, but Australia's climate disasters are not over

RAINBOW FLAT, Australia – Standing in the thick mud between burned trees and a concrete slab where his house had been, Peter Ruprecht admitted that he wasn't sure how or when to rebuild.
He was still dizzy from what Australia's increasingly volatile climate had already produced: first a drought, then a devastating forest fire, then a foot of rain from a tropical storm.
"It's unstoppable," said Ruprecht, a former dairy farmer. "We talk about the warmth of Mother Nature, but nature can also be cruel, wild and unforgiving."
Warmer temperatures do more than dry the earth. They also heat the atmosphere, which means that clouds retain more moisture for longer periods of time. Therefore, droughts get worse, giving way to fires and then to devastating rains that the land is too dry to absorb.
A result of this multiplier effect for Australia, a world reference for the effects of climate change, is that reconstruction after a disaster becomes much more complicated. Many Australians in disaster areas complain that their government, After ruling out climate change for years, recovery plans that are clear and take into account future threats have not yet been outlined.
At the same time, the economic costs of a changing climate are skyrocketing. Philip Lowe, the governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, recently warned that Australia was already paying a price and would only go up.
"Addressing climate change is not something that is the responsibility of the Reserve Bank of Australia, but we do have a responsibility to understand the economic and financial implications of climate change," he said. "The economic implications are profound."
Tourism has already taken A great success. In the long term, Australia should expect that agricultural production and property values will be affected, according to a recent study by the Climate Council, an independent advocacy group. He said that property losses related to climate change could reach 571 billion Australian dollars ($ 384 billion) by 2030, and 770 billion ($ 510 billion) by 2100.
The insurance industry is already struggling to adapt. The heavy storms last month caused an avalanche of claims for damages and left tens of thousands of homes without power, which led insurers to declare a catastrophe for the sixth time in five months. Such statements, which accelerate payments, have become more frequent and more expensive in recent decades.
Now, more disasters threaten to overlap.
In Conjola Park, south of Sydney, where fires during New Year's holidays destroyed 89 houses, the lake was recently flooded, causing even more damage. Up and down the east coast of Australia, trees killed by drought, charred by flames and felled by thunderstorms have crushed cars and homes.
Neither the insurers nor the residents are sure what disaster to blame. One thing that is clear is that stacking crises put people at risk and multiply their anxieties.
"I don't like to go anywhere," said Karen Couzins, who lives in Nattai, about 95 miles southwest of Sydney. The school has been canceled due to blocked roads, and simply buying food has become dangerous, he said.
"The trees are falling through the roads all over the place," Couzins said. "I just got back from a road trip. I saw a car with the front completely damaged; a tree fell on his car."
The extremes have been especially severe north of Sydney, where Mr. Ruprecht and his wife live in a converted metal shed, for now.
First came the drought, which lasted for years, leaving farms and dusty, brown and brittle forests. When the fires arrived in October and November, before the summer officially began, anyone who knew the mountain knew there would be months of pain and struggle.
"It was a bomb ready to explode," said Ian McMullen, 56, a third-generation wood owner, who estimates he lost half a million Australian dollars to the fires.
He was sitting on a bench near the shore at Hallidays Point, talking with a childhood friend, Tim McNamara, owner of a nearby cattle farm. They said they had been discussing climate change even before I arrived, because they couldn't help it.
In front of them, huge waves rose like muddy mountains, generally clean water filled with ashes and debris from fires. Cyclone Uesi had weakened before moving south, but its mere appearance pointed to another climatic trend: drifting from the tropical climate to areas where it had not been before.
Along the way, at a local artist store, Jenny Dayment, 63, said: "Certainly, change is happening around us." He cited small things, such as increased humidity and changes in the bird population.
After so many years of people praying for the rain, recent downpours have been bittersweet, said Ms. Dayment. Even when they turned the ground green again, they brought the ominous crack of falling trees.
"We may recover some normalcy in our daily routines," he said. “But people are going to be cautious for a long time. I don't think we can be the same. "
His daughter's house had burned to the ground, he said. He raised a photo of what was left: a chimney surrounded by wrinkled chaos. His daughter was not sure what to do next; She and her husband were thinking of buying temporary housing for containers.
The Ruprechts cannot decide on the next step either. Ruprecht said the biggest challenge had been "the absence of structure in the government."
"Most of the inhabitants of the first world countries are considered quite resistant," he said. "This has proven that."
Like many others in areas affected by weather-induced extremes, the Ruprechts have listened carefully to federal and local officials, but listen to mixed signals. Sometimes there are signs of "not rebuilding, it is too dangerous,quot;; on other occasions, moving quickly and keeping the economy going seems to be the priority.
"It has really affected our confidence to rebuild," Ruprecht said. "Without some vision and leadership, we are not quite sure what to do."
Scientists say that Australia should have been better prepared, because what is happening has been predicted for a long time.
In 2015, to take an example among many, the country's Academy of Sciences He stated that "for Australia, a warmer future will probably mean that extreme precipitation is more intense and more frequent, interspersed with longer dry periods."
"We've been writing about climate change as a stress multiplier for many years," said Lesley Hughes, a climate scientist at Macquarie University in Sydney. "It is absolutely expected that our climate will be increasingly variable and more severe."
Lucinda Fischer, 32, daughter of the Ruprechts, said the government was "a kind of blind man who guided the blind." He said the only way forward is for the public to get more involved and for officials to step back and assess what went wrong and what should happen next time.
"It's not about whether we're going to have another disaster," he said. "It's when and how are we going to deal with that."
Michelle Elias contributed reporting from Sydney.