The fires are off, but Australia's climate disasters are not over

Warmer temperatures do more than dry the earth. They also heat the atmosphere, which means that clouds retain more moisture for longer periods of time. Therefore, droughts get worse, giving way to fires and then to devastating rains that the land is too dry to absorb.

A result of this multiplier effect for Australia, a world reference for the effects of climate change, is that reconstruction after a disaster becomes much more complicated. Many Australians in disaster areas complain that their government, After ruling out climate change for years, recovery plans that are clear and take into account future threats have not yet been outlined.

At the same time, the economic costs of a changing climate are skyrocketing. Philip Lowe, the governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, recently warned that Australia was already paying a price and would only go up.

"Addressing climate change is not something that is the responsibility of the Reserve Bank of Australia, but we do have a responsibility to understand the economic and financial implications of climate change," he said. "The economic implications are profound."