The federal government urges the court to lift the court order on the transfer of coronavirus patients to Costa Mesa – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The federal government called the attempt of the city of Costa Mesa to block the transfer of patients with coronavirus to the city "poorly informed and legally unfounded."

Documents submitted by the federal government on Sunday, including the CDC and the US Department of Health and Human Services. In the US, they urge the court to lift the temporary mandate that is stopping the transfer of up to 50 confirmed coronavirus patients from Travis Air Force Base near Sacramento to the Costa Mesa Fairview Development Center.

The poorly informed and legally unfounded application of the plaintiffs jeopardizes the safety and welfare of the American people. The plaintiffs ask this Court to replace the unfounded speculation with the experience of federal and state public health authorities, "the documents state." Public health experts at all levels of the federal and state government must devote their time and efforts. to address the COVID-19 outbreak and protect the health and safety of our communities. Plaintiffs' efforts have only increased the likelihood of public health threats they seek to avoid. "

On Friday, the city of Costa Mesa filed a request for a temporary restraining order to block the transfer, stating that the federal government planned to transfer patients this weekend, but did not inform city officials until Thursday by the night.

Costa Mesa Mayor Katrina Foley said the city was surprised to learn that the Fairview Development Center was being considered for a group of patients who tested positive for coronavirus, and city leaders presented the court order in an effort for protecting residents. A federal judge granted the temporary restraining order for the city of Costa Mesa on Friday night.

"We have a lot of activity in the area," Foley said. "Therefore, it is not the type of isolated area and it would be appropriate to quarantine people who have an infectious disease."

On Saturday, Costa Mesa residents and city officials met for an emergency meeting to discuss growing concerns about the transfer.

"We saw it in the news this morning," said William Hart, a resident of Santa Ana, who attended the meeting. "We were shocked. We didn't know this was happening. My wife has been crying all day."

Authorities said the patients are residents of California and could come from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, from which more than 300 US citizens were removed on February 17. CDC officials said earlier that some of those passengers were transferred to Travis Air Force Base, and an unknown number had tested positive for the virus that killed more than 2,300 people.

In the court order, the city of Costa Mesa said that it seeks to stop the transfer until "an adequate study of the site has been carried out, it has been determined that the designated site is suitable for this purpose, all necessary safeguards and precautions have been implemented , and the public and local government has been informed of all efforts to mitigate the risk of disease transmission. "

The temporary court order delays the transfer of patients until Monday, when a federal judge will hear the case.

The CDC website says that "imported cases of COVID-19 have been detected in travelers in the US." and "the person-to-person spread of COVID-19 has also been seen among close contacts of travelers who returned from Wuhan, but at this time, this virus is NOT currently spreading in the community in the United States."

As of February 21, the CDC had only confirmed 35 cases of coronaviruses in the US. UU., With the confirmed total of California at 15.

However, the California Department of Public Health said Friday that 7,600 California residents who recently traveled to China were asked to quarantine to help limit the spread of the virus. This does not include travelers from Hubei province, where the virus is believed to have originated, as those travelers have flown on charter flights and have been quarantined at US military bases. UU., Including Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield.