The father of the victim of the shooting at the STEM school says he received a call from President Trump

Kendrick Castillo's father, the 18-year-old who died while defending his classmates during the shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch in May, said he received a phone call from President Donald Trump on Friday.

John Castillo counted the call in a Facebook post on Saturday morning. He said that he and Maria Castillo had just returned from visiting their son's grave when he received a phone call from a woman who asked if the president could talk to him.

"President Trump communicates by phone and the president expressed his condolences for our loss of Kendrick," John Castillo wrote on Facebook.

President Trump also invited the Castles to visit Washington, D.C. and NASA said.

"This was totally unexpected," John Castillo said in the publication.

The call came a day after President Trump visited Colorado Springs for a demonstration. Castillo said he and Maria Castillo received VIP tickets for that rally, which attracted some 20,000 people.

"I couldn't believe the number of people who attended," said John Castillo.