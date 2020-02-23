The avalanche sweeps SoCal's trip with the shooting victory at L.A. Kings

LOS ANGELES – Avalanche goalkeeper Pavel Francouz continued to shine on Saturday night at the Staples Center, allowing a goal or less through regulation for the third consecutive game. He led a 2-by-2 penalty run, including a 4-on-3 handicap to conclude extra time without goals, and stopped all three shots in the shootout to take Colorado to a sweep of his two-game trip in Southern California.

The end Joonas Donskoi scored the only goal in the shooting, beating goalkeeper Jonathan Quick with a patient withdrawal move in the third round to give the Avs a 2-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings, who defeated the Avs One week before. Game of the NHL Stadium series at the Air Force Academy.

"I know him very well. We played against the Kings many times when he played for the Sharks. He knew this goalkeeper very well," said Donskoi, who played the last four seasons in San Jose, on Quick. “Usually, it comes a lot out of the (crease), so I thought there might be an opportunity to surround it. And I was happy to have been able to do that. ”

Francouz came from his first career laundering (26 saves) in Friday's 1-0 victory against the Anaheim Ducks. He faced only 16 shots through regulation on Saturday, but made five saves in OT when the Avs had little hand during the last 1:15 due to J.T. Compher's minor hitch.

"It's always great for the goalkeeper if you don't allow a lot of goals. But honestly, we're playing very well on defense now," Francouz said. "We don't allow many opportunities (Friday) at night and against tonight. So I think it's a result mainly of the team game."

Colorado (36-18-7, 79 points) scored his second goal in so many games at the end of the second period to forge a 1-1 draw. Defender Ryan Graves got his ninth of a season, receiving a pass from Gabe Landeskog and using a wrister to score under Quick's glove, who was tremendous to that point.

The Avs, who continued to play without key injured strikers Mikko Rantanen, Nazem Kadri and Matt Calvert, also did not have Andre Burakovsky, who missed the game due to illness. In addition, Colorado is missing goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer, who started the season as the number 1 player.

Colorado finished 0-of-5 in the power game, falling to 1-of-16 in its last five games. But the Avs were defensively good enough to win without a power goal.

The Avs beat the Kings 24-10 in two periods, but they were 0 by 4 in the power game and Quick was strong in all situations. His best save came early in the second period when Pierre-Edouard Bellemere synchronized a circle-to-circle feed by Matt Nieto. Quick went from side to side extraordinarily fast and used his blocker to put the disk safe in the corner.

The Avs beat the Kings 14-7 in the first period, but lost 1-0 in the first intermission. The Kings scored on a penalty kick after Colorado defender Nikita Zadorov was whistled for hooking Austin Wagner in the back on a breakaway.

Wagner used a quick shot to beat Francouz in the penalty kick. Hours before Friday's game in Anaheim, the Avs announced that they had extended Francouz, 29, to a two-year, $ 4 million contract that begins next season.

“It was really good. It was really good tonight, again, "said Avs coach Jared Bednar about Francouz." We're starting to expect him from him. We don't want it to be too good. We want our defense to be solid. But when we make mistakes and give up the scoring opportunities, he has been there to save us most nights. I thought tonight, very good effort on his part. Exactly what we need from him.

Footnotes. Av rookie Cale Makar entered the game with only eight minutes of penalty in 52 games, but was whistled by two penalties in the second period, the latter for embellishing a play that caught Dustin Brown's stick in the stomach. … Burakovsky was replaced by Logan O'Connor, who was retired from the Colorado Eagles before the game. O & # 39; Connor didn't have to travel far; The Eagles played Friday night in Ontario, California, defeating the Ontario Reign 2-1 in overtime.