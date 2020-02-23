The avalanche sweeps SoCal's trip with the shooting victory at L.A. Kings

Matilda Coleman
LOS ANGELES – Avalanche goalkeeper Pavel Francouz continued to shine on Saturday night at the Staples Center, allowing a goal or less through regulation for the third consecutive game. He led a 2-by-2 penalty run, including a 4-on-3 handicap to conclude extra time without goals, and stopped all three shots in the shootout to take Colorado to a sweep of his two-game trip in Southern California.

The end Joonas Donskoi scored the only goal in the shooting, beating goalkeeper Jonathan Quick with a patient withdrawal move in the third round to give the Avs a 2-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings, who defeated the Avs One week before. Game of the NHL Stadium series at the Air Force Academy.

"I know him very well. We played against the Kings many times when he played for the Sharks. He knew this goalkeeper very well," said Donskoi, who played the last four seasons in San Jose, on Quick. “Usually, it comes a lot out of the (crease), so I thought there might be an opportunity to surround it. And I was happy to have been able to do that. ”

Francouz came from his first career laundering (26 saves) in Friday's 1-0 victory against the Anaheim Ducks. He faced only 16 shots through regulation on Saturday, but made five saves in OT when the Avs had little hand during the last 1:15 due to J.T. Compher's minor hitch.

"It's always great for the goalkeeper if you don't allow a lot of goals. But honestly, we're playing very well on defense now," Francouz said. "We don't allow many opportunities (Friday) at night and against tonight. So I think it's a result mainly of the team game."

Colorado (36-18-7, 79 points) scored his second goal in so many games at the end of the second period to forge a 1-1 draw. Defender Ryan Graves got his ninth of a season, receiving a pass from Gabe Landeskog and using a wrister to score under Quick's glove, who was tremendous to that point.

The Avs, who continued to play without key injured strikers Mikko Rantanen, Nazem Kadri and Matt Calvert, also did not have Andre Burakovsky, who missed the game due to illness. In addition, Colorado is missing goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer, who started the season as the number 1 player.

Colorado finished 0-of-5 in the power game, falling to 1-of-16 in its last five games. But the Avs were defensively good enough to win without a power goal.

The Avs beat the Kings 24-10 in two periods, but they were 0 by 4 in the power game and Quick was strong in all situations. His best save came early in the second period when Pierre-Edouard Bellemere synchronized a circle-to-circle feed by Matt Nieto. Quick went from side to side extraordinarily fast and used his blocker to put the disk safe in the corner.

