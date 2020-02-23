The 13 best travel cups

If you are an avid coffee drinker and are playing with the idea of ​​a lifestyle without waste (or with less waste), your first step should be to take your own thermos or cup to your local Java place. Changing your daily paper cup to carry for a greener reusable cup is not just about sustainability. Experts like Natalie Slavutsky of Brooklyn Diamond Coffee agree that coffee tastes better in ceramics, glass or stainless steel than paper or plastic. "You are simply having a better cup of coffee than a paper cup," says Slavutsky.

If that doesn't convince you to make a change, "many coffees reward customers who bring reusable beverage items at a discount for helping them move towards being more sustainable," says Allie Caran, director of education at Partner’s Coffee. Here are the best reusable cups and cups to take to your local coffee shop according to baristas, coffee entrepreneurs and a former environmentalist Strategist editor.

KeepCup 12 oz. reusable coffee cup

More than any other brand, KeepCup continued to appear in our conversations. These small glass cups were originally designed by two former baristas in Melbourne, Australia, making it easy for people like Joanna Lareau, a Blue Bottle Coffee barista, to do their job. "I like KeepCups because they are made for baristas to serve them, so it is easier for us to make latte art," says Lareau. He also points out that, due to their small size, KeepCups are easier to use when making cuts or cappuccinos. "Some reusable cups are so big that they don't fit in the espresso machine," she says. Ryan Fisher, chief operating officer and roaster at GoodBoyBob Coffee in Santa Monica, California, likes KeepCups because they are elegant and the glass brings his coffee to the exact temperature he likes quickly.

Almost all the baristas we talked to say that their biggest favorite motive is customers who bring reusable glasses that are not very clean. Therefore, finding one that is easy to rinse will make your barista happy and keep your coffee fresh. According to Samya Said, barista training manager for Fairgrounds Coffee & Tea, KeepCups is as good as any rival cup in this category. In addition, they are made with an inner slope, which she says "allows baristas to pour incredible art every time."

Look 12 oz. Camp Camp insulated mug

Two of the coffee experts we talked to gave this insulated stainless steel cup with a top lid. Emily Orendorff, a barista of Intelligentsia Coffee, prefers the Miir Camp Cup because, as she explains, "it has the shape of the cups we use in coffee (short and wide with a large handle), so it is very easy for baristas make your drink in it, as well as easy to clean and drink. " While Caleb Chauncey, a barista at East Pole Coffee Co. in Atlanta, likes its insulated interior to keep drinks hot or cold for long periods of time, and also maintains a constant temperature outside. "It won't burn your hand if you have a hot drink inside and it won't sweat when you have a cold one," he says. Like Orendorff, Chauncey also pointed to the handle of the cup as something that most travel cups don't include and says he likes the matte black finish.

Kinto To Go glass

Haley Boyd, a designer and sustainability enthusiast, has tried more than a good amount of reusable coffee cups in recent years. She likes this option more simply from the Japanese brand Kinto, mainly because of the design. “This cup is my favorite. It is attractive and comes in a solid color without a huge logo, which is surprisingly hard to find, "she says.

Kinto travel glass

If you expect to keep your coffee warm throughout the day, Kinto also makes an attractive glass. Chris and Lindsay Grodzki of S,amp;S Corner Shop in Springs, New York, love these simple Japanese glasses. "These travel glasses keep your drinks hot or cold for hours," says Lindsay, who appreciates how easy it is to clean and use them again. "Our customers love them, and so do we," she says.

Joco 16 oz. reusable glass coffee cup

"We have definitely seen a movement to eliminate consumption of single-use beverages in the coffee industry, particularly in the last year," says Caran. According to her, if you use a cup for coffee, glass or stainless steel it is better because it does not absorb strong flavors or aromas. "At Partners, we really like glass cups made by Joco, an Australian brand that makes a beautiful and functional line of products that are completely plastic free," says Caran.

Frank Green travel coffee mug

Fisher says he has been seeing more and more customers with Frank Green travel cups. Although they are made of a special thermoplastic without BPA and dishwasher safe (unlike ceramics, glass or stainless steel), Fisher says that these glasses "keep drinks hot or cold for hours." He prefers when customers use reusable cups, glasses or cups that are similar in shape to standard paper cups or ceramic cups, since that is what he is used to pouring. This 12-ounce glass fits easily in your hand or in the cup holder of your car and, according to Fisher, has "a completely spill-proof lid."

Look 12 oz. Travel glass

For a thermal cup, Caran loves the minimalist and functional design of this Miir glass. "It's super stylish, it retains heat (and cold) really well and never leaks," she says.

12 oz Hydro bottle Food jar

Former Strategist The main editor Simone Kitchens uses this hydraulic flask for her daily dose of caffeine. “I drink coffee with milk, which is very expensive when you add the almond milk and the tip and maybe freeze it. I have this thermos container for my morning coffee. Its robust profile reminds me of the soup containers we all carry in elementary school. "

Otterbox Elevation 20 glass

Vivienne Weidmann of Blue Bottle reminds us of how important a good lid design can be with your choice for the best travel glass. "What I like about the design of this particular cap is that the nozzle is big enough for me to drink coffee without burning and there is no room for milk or coffee or whatever I am drinking to dry and collect. "

Yeti Rambler 30 oz. stainless steel cup

As a former espresso dealer at Marlow & Sons in Brooklyn, Derek Van Heule of Sticks Coffee Roasting in Mariposa, California, has had time to refine his glass tastes. His favorite is the Yeti Rambler. "It fits in the cup holder of my car, many travel cups don't, and it keeps my coffee hot for a long time. I like it to be simply designed and durable," he says.

With you Snapseal Byron stainless steel travel mug

For something that doesn't break the bank (or bother you too much if you lose it) Casey Roberts of Everyman Espresso is a fan of this thermos that doesn't spill or drip. "The Contigo brand is good, especially if you're looking for something that travels well in a bag."

Zojirushi 12 oz. Stainless cup

The director of coffee, Gina Gerfao, of Blue State Coffee, knows that it is important to encourage people if you want to make a real change. "Part of our mission is to minimize our environmental impact through sustainable practices, so we try to encourage customers to bring their own cup by offering a discount of 50 cents." Your choice, the Zojirushi insulated travel mug, has also been a Strategist Favorite for years.

Ember Mug temperature control ceramic mug

If, like Ryan Seacrest, you're a fan of drinking your coffee at the optimal temperature, you'll love the Ember travel mug. Seacrest included the Ember Cup on its list of things it can't live without. "I have a very precise morning, and I only drink my first half cup of coffee before I have to get in the car," he says. “When I get in the car, I transfer it to this cup. You can set the temperature to keep it warm during the morning, and I think it's a luxury. ” The thermo battery keeps any beverage at the perfect temperature for as long as you need. A simple turn of the bottom allows you to adjust the temperature. But if that is too much work, you can personalize your cup through an application on your phone.