Texas man dies after jumping from a speeding vehicle during Wyoming police chase – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

SHERIDAN, Wyoming (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Wyoming authorities said a Texas man suspected of drunk driving is dead after jumping off his vehicle at full speed while being chased by a state agent.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol said that Tyler's Marshall Acker, 43, got out of his vehicle through his sunroof during Friday's chase and jumped to Interstate 90 near Sheridan while his vehicle was traveling at around 80 mph .

The chase of approximately 5 miles began after soldiers were notified of a possible drunk driver. Acker was initially seen driving at 97 mph in a 75 mph zone and did not stop at a soldier who turned on his emergency lights and sirens.

