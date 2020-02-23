Teresa and Joe Giudice have "No Bad Blood,quot; despite accusations of cheating, says the source

After their separation, it seems that Teresa and Joe Giudice have been working to maintain their civil relationship for the sake of their four daughters. That said, an internal report claims to know that they have no bad blood despite the dramatic year that was broadcast in Real Housewives of New Jersey.

As fans know, Teresa has even revealed not long ago that, in the past, she caught Joe with a second secret phone that used to contact another woman.

%MINIFYHTMLa1e1ed3e1eb20aa5283da28ea866a61b11% %MINIFYHTMLa1e1ed3e1eb20aa5283da28ea866a61b12%

But that does not mean that he was trying to start any drama with his children's father, since everything is in the past.

So, although she accused him of cheating during an episode of RHONJ, it turns out that they actually have a pretty good relationship.

As the end of season 10 is just around the corner, Teresa looks forward to season 11.

The source tells HollywoodLife that ‘Teresa is already in her mind eliminated from season ten. It's over for her and she is watching and thinking about a future season she wants to do. Joe is also open to the show and they would both love to find a way to make this work for next season. "

However, having him in the series will be quite difficult since Joe currently lives in Italy, away from his wife and separated daughters.

Of course, the girls have been visiting him as often as they can.

In addition, Teresa can manage the life of a single mother since she has been doing it for years while Joe was in prison.

Ad

‘Teresa has no trouble keeping her daughters. She and Joe talk every day and there is no bad blood between them anymore. Joe is busy doing construction and renovations in Italy and enjoying everything he can. He knows that this is going to be the rest of his life in the background, so he has accepted it as best he can and is making a new life for himself, "they went to the same media outlet.



Post views:

one