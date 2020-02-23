Teen girl surrenders for murdering a 79-year-old woman at her home in South Dallas – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLddbe466a92501ef79a13f36cf936c37f11% %MINIFYHTMLddbe466a92501ef79a13f36cf936c37f12%

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A teenage girl turned herself in to Dallas police this weekend for the murder of an old woman who was shot inside her home on Halloween.

According to police, Gloria Roque, 79, was inside her home with her adult daughter when the bullets went through the walls and hit her just before 11 p.m. 31 October. She was taken shortly to Baylor Hospital, but died from her injuries.

%MINIFYHTMLddbe466a92501ef79a13f36cf936c37f13% %MINIFYHTMLddbe466a92501ef79a13f36cf936c37f14%

%MINIFYHTMLddbe466a92501ef79a13f36cf936c37f15% %MINIFYHTMLddbe466a92501ef79a13f36cf936c37f16%

A little more than three months later, on February 7, police determined that a minor was responsible for Roque's murder and arrested him. He is currently in the Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center for a murder charge.

On Saturday, two weeks after his arrest, Kimberly Ann Garcia, 17, turned himself in and was also charged with Roque's murder.

Family and friends said Roque was a piano teacher, church choir singer and active member of her neighborhood association.

“She loved this community. She grew up here. She went to elementary school here, "said Roque's son, Keith Lee.

Lee said he tried to convince his mother two years ago to move out of the southern Dallas area, but she remained firm in staying.

"Unfortunately, that's a big part of life in South Dallas. Shots in the air. You hear shots outside. You get used to it. You become complacent about it. But occasionally they turn to someone," Lee said.

Roque's pastor, the Rev. Joshua Manning of the Warren United Methodist Church, said she was active in the community.

"Having this incident is essentially so random and not directed, but having an older woman who was very active in the community and in her local worship community loses her life in the process is very frustrating," he said.

A reason for the crime is not known at this time.

Garcia is currently in the Dallas County Jail instead of a $ 150,000 bonus.