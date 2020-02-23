Ted Walsh trained Any Second Now bets on Aintree's claim | Racing news





Any Second Now confirmed his status as the main contender for the Randox Health Grand National with an excellent victory at Naas.

The eight-year-old boy owned by JP McManus had a good 3-1 chance for Grade Three WhatOddsPaddy? Chase, a career coach that Ted Walsh had previously won with the subsequent Grand National winner, Papillon, and his third Aintree, Seabass.

When bidding for his first victory since the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir landed at the Cheltenham Festival 2019, Any Second Now positioned himself on the track of last year's winning Cadmium for much of the two-mile journey, before taking the lead in the final stretch.

With the first-line Cadmium weakened meekly out of the question, Favorite Article 5-2 emerged as the greatest threat to the Walsh runner, who dug deep into the test conditions to score for a length and a quarter in Mark's hands. Walsh

Sky Bet reduced the winner to 10-1 for Aintree, making him his second favorite behind the notable dual winner Tiger Roll with 4-1.

Walsh said: "He traveled well and jumped well, and if he runs as well as Seabass (in Aintree), I will be delighted.

"He was treated very well with the 11th 1lb on his back. The only fence he reached was the last one, and Mark was delighted with him."

"It's a good preparation for Aintree. Whether it's good enough or not, only time will tell. Go there with a good mood and get the trip. If you're not inside you can't win!

"He won a grade two obstacle in Punchestown as a rookie. He is a horse with enough class, and the soft ground also suited him."