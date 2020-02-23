TCS, Infosys plans to expand the programs of & # 39; skills & # 39 ;: 9 things you should know

In 2019, Infosys launched a digital learning platform, which offers curated content aimed at engineering students in their third and fourth years. The InfyTQ (talent ratio) application, as it is called, was implemented with 300 universities on board. Students who register on the platform gain access to proprietary courses to accelerate learning and implement the knowledge acquired in live projects.
