



Taulupe Faletau insists that the next game of Wales against England will not be final

Welsh striker Taulupe Faletau insists that a victory over England in Twickenham would not define his Six Nations campaign.

The defeats against Ireland and France have left hope of a successful defense of the ruined title for Wales, which plays against England on March 7.

Wales last won a Six Nations game at Twickenham in 2012, but Faletau says they won't lack motivation.

"A victory over England is not going to define our championship, as a group of players we are better than that," said Faletau.

"The French were physical, as we expected. We are disappointed with the result."

"It's very frustrating not to get over the line, and we definitely felt we could have won those last two games. It just wasn't like that."

"We have England next, and I don't think we need any motivation to get into that game."

Faletau shrugs before a tackle during the defeat of Wales against France

While France continued its search for a first Grand Slam since 2010, Wayne Pivac's Wales must regroup before facing England and Scotland on March 14.

Pivac questioned the arbitration standard in the French game, but now he will have the task of preparing his players for a trip to a place where Wales has only won three times in all competitions of this century.

The 27-23 defeat against France on Saturday was his first home in the tournament for three years, while also ending an unbeaten Six Nations streak at Principality Stadium.

They have not lost three consecutive games during a Six Nations campaign since 2007, when they defeated England in Cardiff to prevent money laundering.

Wales, however, will have almost two weeks to prepare for England, with wings George North (head) and Josh Adams (ankle) among those nursing injuries.