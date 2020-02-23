Tamra Judge sells her Orange County home for more than $ 2 million after RHOC's departure

Former Royal Housewives of Orange County The star Tamra Judge has sold her home in Coto De Caza, California for $ 2.2 million. The news comes just after Judge's departure from RHOC after 12 seasons and the recent revelation that her ex-husband Simon Barney is fighting throat cancer.

During a recent appearance in Jeff Lewis Live On SiriusXM Radio, Judge said she and her husband, Eddie Judge, are in the process of moving from their six-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom house in Orange County.

The 49-year-old woman explained that she and Eddie bought the property for $ 2 million in 2018 with the help of real estate agent Shelley Black of Veranda Realty. And, last January, Black contacted Tamra and Eddie to inform them that he had a buyer for the property that was willing to pay more than $ 2 million.

"It happened a lot in a week," said the owner of CUT Fitness. "Our house wasn't even in the market! My good friend Shelley Black … said:" Hey, I have someone who wants to buy your house. "

Judge said she immediately accepted the offer because it was $ 200,000 more than she had paid for the house less than two years ago. Now, the house is in custody.

The sale of the house occurred almost at the same time that Judge rejected Bravo's offer for Season 15, which included a degradation of friend status and a massive pay cut. Judge was earning almost $ 1 million per season as a full-time cast member, but Bravo offered him a three-episode contract for $ 20,000 per episode.

The judge says she was ready to leave. RHOC before season 14 when he learned of Barney's cancer diagnosis. But he decided to film the season instead of making a quick and emotional decision that he would later regret.

The judge says that between the battle against Barney's cancer and the recent health problems of her husband Eddie, it was time for her to change her priorities and stop filming RHOC. Barney is the father of three of Judge's four children.

Now that Royal Housewives of Orange County is behind her, Judge, who has her real estate license, says she is getting into the business of moving houses. She told Lewis that after selling her house, people will think that she could not afford the house after leaving. RHOC But that is not the case.

Tamra Judge says her finances are fine.

New episodes of Royal Housewives of Orange County We will return to Bravo later this year.



