Tami Roman talks about the current state of her relationship with Shaunie O & # 39; Neal: "I thought in my mind that we were close,quot;

#Roommates, last season in the hit VH1 reality series "Basketball Wives,quot;, we saw the departure of one of the most popular and longest-running cast members, as Tami Roman officially said goodbye to the show. Now, in a recent interview, he's giving his honest opinion about the current state of his friendship with Shaunie O & # 39; Neal, and it's not pretty.

Tami Roman has been responsible for some of the most talked about moments in the history of "Basketball Wives,quot;, which is why many fans were sad to see her leave the program. However, she is looking for bigger and better things these days mainly in the form of acting, but recently she took time to talk a little about her old show … specifically Shaunie O & # 39; Neal.

During a recent interview, host Keyshia Cole asked Tami on "Fox Soul," what is the current status of his friendship with Shaunie and this was his response:

“I thought in my mind that we were close. I thought we had camaraderie, brotherhood and mutual respect. I discovered in the last three seasons that the lack of friendship was demonstrated instead of the brotherhood, since it belonged to me, which was unfortunate because I was worried about Shaunie. "

He then alluded to the fact that his rival Evelyn Lozada was the reason for the failure of their friendship, saying:

“All the dynamics changed. And for me it was not a happy place to be once she returned. And this is not a secret. He doesn't like me, I've never loved him, I tried to be a friend, and now I have accepted that he doesn't like me, so now I don't like you. I tried many times. I really did, and upon discovering that many jobs were being done behind the scenes and emails were sent and negative and derogatory things were said about my health and my abortions to the network executives, I felt that at that point, that was to cross A line for me So there was no way we could have worked together for me. "

We are sure that Evelyn will respond to Tami's comments sooner rather than later.

