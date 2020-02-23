T.I becomes honest and crude about Tiny Harris's daughter, Zonnique Pullins' relationship with rapper Bandhunta Izzy

In a recent episode of his podcast, ExpeditiouslyYOU. He sat down with rapper Fabolous, where they were honest with their feelings about a private matter.

The couple talked about their adult stepdaughters who dated famous rappers. YOU. He sees the 23-year-old singer and singer Zonnique Pullins, who is the daughter of Tiny Harris as his own.

The diva is in a serious romance with Baltimore rapper Bandhunta Izzy. As for Fabolous, his stepdaughter, Taina Williams, 21, is dating Chicago rapper G Herbo.

Fabolous and T.I. They said that while they are fully aware of the lifestyle involved in being a famous MC, they are not coming to a conclusion with the young rappers.

Fabolous said: "Of course, I was attentive, but I tried not to judge because I know how they judge us. I know that just by walking in a room and that you have the title of rapper, automatically, the bad boy, you did wrong, infidelity. And that doesn't mean those titles: every stereotype comes from experience. It doesn't come out of anywhere, so I understand it. But at the same time, let me not judge it until I know it. That's what I wanted to do with it. "

As for T.I., he said the following: “That makes sense. I have a completely different approach. With me, it's f – k this ni – a ’until you show me otherwise. Do you dig what I'm saying? I must say that the young man he is dealing with is a great cat. He is a respectable young man. I even went so far as to verify his background, where he is from, and his pedigree seems to return without spot. So I have nothing negative to say about him. However, I feel uncomfortable with what may happen in the future. Now that is my discomfort exclusively. I don't share that discomfort with her or him. I try not to let my level of discomfort fade into his happiness. I'm just calmly uncomfortable, to myself (laughs). "

YOU. He concluded by saying that he expects his baby and Bandhunta Izzy to marry and live happily ever after: "I admit this, they have lasted much longer than I expected, so at this point, I am encouraging you to go to the end."

Young women seem to have things under control.



