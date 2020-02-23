Super Rugby: Stormers has no plans to rotate the team while the winning race continues | Rugby Union News





The Stormers have won each of their first four Super Rugby games in 2020

The frontline Stormers have no plans to rotate their team and rest the players after four successive Super Rugby victories, as they believe that their next game against the Blues is vital in their attempt to keep the winning momentum on the road .

%MINIFYHTMLd01706b26e68076cc3c2e2ca9b6b650e11% %MINIFYHTMLd01706b26e68076cc3c2e2ca9b6b650e12%

"We're going completely, it's huge," Stormers coach John Dobson said before Saturday's clash in Newlands, where the Cape-based team has already won three times this season and conceded only one attempt. .

"The Blues always fits well here, we know what kind of game it will be."

"It will be physical, cheesy, every cliché you can think of. But they also have a real x factor and I think it will be a classic South African game against New Zealand."

"They are a much better team than their registration position suggests."

Stormers vs Blues Live

The Blues sit third at the New Zealand Conference after two wins and two losses.

"We had a long discussion with the players about this and we are going to wear a metal jacket," said Dobson. "If we can reach five out of five, then we are in a really strong position."

He said the prescribed break for international players and the renewal of his team would have to wait.

The Stormers signed Welsh international Jamie Roberts at the start of the Super Rugby season

"We have a periodization plan, but our goal was to try to win our first five games, especially with four of them at home," said Dobson, whose team is the only team that has won all its games so far this year. competition.

"Then we have a goodbye and then, theoretically, one or two easier games in which we can create opportunities for other players. Then, hopefully, we can go on tour in a really good position in terms of points and we will not be under too much pressure . "

The Stormers only travel to New Zealand and Australia at the end of April.

Damian Willemse has been directing the show for the Stormers in fly-half

"We will have Crusaders, Chiefs and Brumbies out, which are not easy games," the coach added after Saturday's 17-7 victory over the Jaguars, runner-up last year.

"I was much happier with our performance, despite the reasons why they might not be so clear to see," Dobson said. "We had to grind it, but I thought our processes were much better; our set was solid, the retention of the ball was good.

"I thought that in terms of the things we wanted to improve, we were a better quantum leap."